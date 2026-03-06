Daniss Jenkins’ Post-Extension Struggles Becoming Real Issue for Detroit Pistons

One of the biggest keys to the Detroit Pistons great start on the season was the shocking play of Daniss Jenkins. He went from a two-way guy to a consistent spark plug off the bench, averaging nearly 10 points per game.

That play earned him a new two-year deal worth $8 million, securing his role and future with the franchise.

Since then Jenkins has been a let down with Detroit. His efficiency has taken a massive hit and he’s been below five points per game since getting paid. It’s time to start wondering if Jenkins can get back to his play at the beginning of the season.

Should Detroit fans be worried about his production dip? Let's take a look.

Pre-Contract

Jenkins began this season with incredibly low expectations after being an undrafted rookie the year before.

He shocked Detroit with his exciting play off the bench, filling in for potential MVP Cade Cunningham in off minutes.

Jenkins was able to average eight points per game and three assists on efficient shooting splits. He even filled in as a starter seven times this year, constantly helping the team out.

Against the Wizards in November, Jenkins gave the team a career-high 24 point performance with eight rebounds and four steals. He also had a 15-assist game on Jan. 8 against Chicago.

Jenkins also dominated the G-League including a 33-point, 18 assist game that sealed his NBA fate. From then on, the team knew he was too good to be playing two-way, and moved him to the official roster.

Current production dip

Jenkins field goal percentage has dropped all the way down to 28% since signing the contract. His three-point percentage is all the way at 17%.

He’s also averaging just 4.9 points per game and less than one assists. He’s no longer providing a spark plug of any kind, and is a difficult guy to even give serious playing time to right now.

In the Pistons most recent game against the Spurs, Jenkins played just 15 minutes. He shot 0/6, had a turnover, missed a pair of free throws, and logged just one assist. He had a -15 +/- \, the second worst on the team despite only playing a limited amount of time. The Pistons lost by 15.

Jenkins has seen his role diminish, and now needs to start figuring it out again before he continues to lose more playing time to Caris LeVert, Kevin Huerter and Marcus Sasser.

Verdict

Truthfully, Jenkins has been inconsistent all year long. He’s had the highs that have elevated him to peaks, but has also had several slumps throughout the year, though none this bad. While the new contract may have played into it, it’s likely just poor timing for a slump. Jenkins is a confident player that’s going to keep playing his brand of basketball.

The Pistons need to find a way to get him back in rhythm by the end of the season, as having a spark sorcerer off the bench behind Cunningham is a huge plus to the team’s playoff dreams.

If Jenkins can’t find rhythm it isn’t the end of the world, but it may slightly lower the team’s ceiling this season.