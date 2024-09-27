Pistons News: Tom Gores Acquires Stake in NFL Team
Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores appears to be expanding his sports portfolio. Beyond having control of the Pistons’ franchise, Gores is joining in on the trend of becoming a multi-sport owner and acquiring stake in the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.
According to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, Gores finalized a deal to acquire 27 percent of the Chargers. If all goes right, it could be approved by NFL owners as early as next month.
In 2011, Gores and his company, Platinum Equity, purchased the Pistons to become the franchise’s third owner. They reportedly landed the franchise for over $300 million at the time. A few years later, Gores became the franchise’s sole owner.
Prior to the news of Gores’s interest in joining the Chargers’ ownership group, it was rumored that Gores was exploring other opportunities to expand his portfolio.
In 2018, the Detroit Free Press reported that Gores was in discussion to be a part of an ownership group that could land a Soccer franchise as the MLS looked to expand. However, Detroit remains without a team.
As the WNBA continues to show rapid growth, they are expected to welcome three new teams within the next two years. Next year, Golden State will have a franchise. In two years, Toronto and Portland will enter the picture.
The WNBA hasn’t seen a shortage of cities inquiring about a potential expansion. Back in May, Michigan Live reported that the Pistons are “advocates” for a Detroit-based franchise. In 1998, the WNBA featured the Detroit Shock, owned by former Pistons owner Bill Davidson. In 2009, the team was relocated to Tulsa. Eventually, they became the team now known as the Dallas Wings.
While Gores could have involvement with a potential return of the Shock—or another named WNBA club—the Pistons owner is currently focused on the NBA and NFL.