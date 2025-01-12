Pistons Player Corrects Reporter With Bold Cade Cunningham Take
Tim Hardaway Jr doesn’t feel satisfied with the idea that Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham could just have a reputation as one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference.
The former Dallas Mavericks forward is sure that Cunningham is one of the best in the league at his position.
When a reporter fired off a Cunningham-related question by mentioning the former No. 1 overall pick as a top guard in the conference, Hardaway had to interrupt to get it right in his mind.
“Cade’s obviously been one of the best guards in the East….”
“In the NBA”
“In the NBA.”
“There we go.”
The Pistons posted the interaction with a message attached.
@Detroit Pistons: Put some respect on Cade name
All season long, Cunningham has been on a tear, showing signs of taking another notable step in the right direction. Saturday’s action against the Toronto Raptors featured just another dominant showing by the fourth-year guard.
In 37 minutes of action, Cunningham made eight of his 17 shots from the field. He knocked down two of his four attempts from beyond the arc. The young veteran scored 22 points.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham produced another triple-double on the year by dishing out 17 assists and coming down with 10 rebounds. Defensively, Cunningham snatched one steal and also blocked two shots.
Heading into Saturday night’s game, Cunningham was having a career-best run. He was posting averages of 24 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. From the field, he’s knocking down shots at a 46 percent clip and averaging 38 percent from three.
When the NBA released its second return for fan votes ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star game, Cunningham remained as a top-ten vote-getter. The Pistons hope to hear soon that Cunningham is the team’s first All-Star since Blake Griffin.
As for Hardaway, he sees Cunningham in a much brighter light.
