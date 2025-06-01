Pistons Reportedly Working Out Tennessee Basketball Star
With the 2025 NBA Draft coming up this month, the Detroit Pistons are working on finding the right prospect to potentially take with their day-two selection.
It appears that Tennessee Basketball star Chaz Lanier could be on the front office’s radar.
According to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons have a predraft workout scheduled with the wing, and it’s set to take place on Monday.
Lanier just wrapped up his senior season, which happened to be his first in the SEC with Tennessee. The guard started all 38 games with the Vols, and produced 18 points per game, while hitting on 43 percent of his shots from the field.
Taking 8.2 threes per game, Lanier drilled 40 percent from deep throughout the year. Along with his scoring, Lanier came down with four rebounds per game. He also averaged one assist and one steal.
Prior to his lone season at Tennessee, Lanier played at North Florida. Through his first three seasons, the guard started just 18 of the 72 games he played. He struggled to have a scoring impact up until his junior effort, where he saw a major jump in production as a starter.
As a Junior, Lanier produced 20 points per game, knocking down a career-high 44 percent from three.
Currently, Lanier is entering the 2025 NBA Draft projected as a second-round talent. The Pistons are expected to go on the board with the 37th pick, which happens to be their only selection in the draft at this time.