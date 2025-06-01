All Pistons

Pistons Reportedly Working Out Tennessee Basketball Star

The Detroit Pistons seem to be showing interest in Chaz Lanier.

Justin Grasso

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the second half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the second half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2025 NBA Draft coming up this month, the Detroit Pistons are working on finding the right prospect to potentially take with their day-two selection.

It appears that Tennessee Basketball star Chaz Lanier could be on the front office’s radar.

According to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons have a predraft workout scheduled with the wing, and it’s set to take place on Monday.

Lanier just wrapped up his senior season, which happened to be his first in the SEC with Tennessee. The guard started all 38 games with the Vols, and produced 18 points per game, while hitting on 43 percent of his shots from the field.

Taking 8.2 threes per game, Lanier drilled 40 percent from deep throughout the year. Along with his scoring, Lanier came down with four rebounds per game. He also averaged one assist and one steal.

Prior to his lone season at Tennessee, Lanier played at North Florida. Through his first three seasons, the guard started just 18 of the 72 games he played. He struggled to have a scoring impact up until his junior effort, where he saw a major jump in production as a starter.

As a Junior, Lanier produced 20 points per game, knocking down a career-high 44 percent from three.

Currently, Lanier is entering the 2025 NBA Draft projected as a second-round talent. The Pistons are expected to go on the board with the 37th pick, which happens to be their only selection in the draft at this time.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News