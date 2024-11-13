Pistons Rule Out Rising Star With Injury vs Bucks on Wednesday
In a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons will miss their rising star, Jaden Ivey, for the matchup.
According to the team’s injury report, Ivey is dealing with a toe sprain. As a result, he’s going to miss his first set of action since the 2024-2025 NBA season tipped off.
Recently, Ivey has dodged another setback. Last week, the veteran guard took a knee to the shin, which put his playing status moving forward in question. Fortunately, the Pistons didn’t have to rule out Ivey for their next outing and beyond. In fact, he stayed off of the injury report.
That won’t be the case on Wednesday night, which marks the second night of a back-to-back set.
Ivey will be a big loss for the Pistons on Wednesday. Through the first 12 games of the season, he’s been thriving playing alongside Cade Cunningham. The backcourt duo has certainly silenced its critics so far this year, and a lot of that can be credited to Ivey for the steps he has taken.
Through the first stretch of the season, Ivey has averaged 19 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. From three, he’s been putting up five shots per game, knocking down 36 percent of them.
Along with his scoring, Ivey has collected five rebounds and dished out four assists. So far, the young Pistons veteran has been gaining steam in the yearly Most Improved Player conversation.
Unfortunately, he won’t get an opportunity to build on that case on Wednesday night against Milwaukee. Since entering the NBA, Ivey has averaged 17 points, five assists, and five rebounds against the Bucks. He last played the Bucks back in January, scoring 17 points and dishing out six assists.
The Pistons and the Bucks will meet at 8 PM ET.