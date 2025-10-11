Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Compared to Former NBA MVP
Through the Detroit Pistons' first two preseason games, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham looks to be picking up right where he left off last season. As he continues his path towards superstardom, the former No. 1 pick was compared to one of the game's top stars.
Cunningham was arguably the NBA's biggest breakout star in 2025, putting together a career year for the Pistons. Armed with a new head coach and a complementary supporting cast, he elevated into an All-NBA-level talent.
Along with averaging 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG, Cunningham led the Pistons to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Upon being taken first overall in 2021, many believed that Cunningham had the potential to be a star in the NBA. Now that he's solidified himself, he finds himself in the same breath as a fellow superstar guard.
In the latest episode of his Green Room podcast, former NBA champion Danny Green gave his thoughts on the Pistons' latest high-level talent at the point guard position. He feels that if Cunningham can continue to grow as an all-around talent, he could be in the same tier as reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"Cade Cunningham, he was an MVP conversation caliber player," Green said. "The way he's trending, and if Detroit keeps ballin the way they've been ballin and get in the playoffs, he's SGA in the East to me. He's the SGA of the Eastern Conference."
As a jumbo-sized point guard who can do just about everything on the floor, Cunningham does have some similarities to SGA. The OKC Thunder star is a slightly better scorer, but the Pistons guard has the edge when it comes to playmaking.
Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Cunningham has an opportunity to inch closer to the NBA's upper echelon. Detroit will be healthier to open the year, and the front office brought in a new cast of complementary veterans like Duncan Robinson.
Like Green mentioned, Cunningham finished in the top seven in MVP voting last season. In the event he maintains his high level of production and Detroit takes advantage of a weaker Eastern Conference, he could be in the mix with SGA when it comes to the NBA's top point guards.
More Pistons On SI
Detroit Pistons Reportedly Add Michigan State Standout
Detroit Pistons Rookie Praised for His Shooting Prowess
Detroit Pistons Coach Reflects on Jaden Ivey's Return to Action
Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Slighted Following Breakout Season
Pistons Forward Reacts to Recent Praise From Cade Cunningham