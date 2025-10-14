Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Placed in NBA's Upper Echelon
Four years from being drafted first overall by the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham has emerged as a star in the NBA. As he continues to build off his dominant showing in 2025, one analyst is ready to place him among the league's top talents.
Cunningham was a major storyline for the Pistons as they completed their historic turnaround last season. He put together a breakout campaign, securing All-Star and All-NBA honors at the age of 23. More importantly, he proved to the Pistons that he can be the primary pillar that they build around for the foreseeable future.
In the midst of his stellar play last season, Cunningham's stock around the league rose astronomically. Still a few years away from his prime, he is seen as someone who is on the cusp of breaking through to the NBA's elite group of superstars.
During a recent episode of his Open Floor podcast, NBA analyst Chris Mannix had on former No. 2 pick Evan Turner to discuss the upcoming season. Mannix also touched on his top ten players in the game right now, placing Cunningham in this exclusive group.
"I think that Cade Cunningham is a top ten guy right now," Mannix said. "I've got Cade Cunningham In my top ten. I made this list even before some of the things I've seen him do in the preseason. Which are already ridiculous. But, I've got Cade Cunningham top ten in the NBA right now."
As Mannix mentioned, the Pistons star has picked right back up where he left off last year. In his latest preseason outing, he notched 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 8-for-14 shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Seeing that Cunningham was just named to an All-NBA team, he certainly belongs in the discussion for top ten players in the league. As a jumbo-sized backcourt talent who does just about everything on the floor, he is the ideal archetype of player who has thrived in the modern NBA.
Seeing that Cunningham was just named to an All-NBA team, he certainly belongs in the discussion for the top ten players in the league. As a jumbo-sized backcourt talent who does just about everything on the floor, he is the ideal archetype of player who has thrived in the modern NBA.
More Pistons On SI
Lauri Markkanen Could Be the Missing Piece to Elevate the Pistons
Detroit Pistons Have Big Plans for Ausar Thompson This Year
Cade Cunningham Details Key to His Next Big Leap
Detroit Pistons Have Special Reveal for Jaden Ivey's Comeback Story
Could Pistons Enter a Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes?