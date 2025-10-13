Lauri Markkanen Could Be the Missing Piece to Elevate the Pistons
The Detroit Pistons turned heads last season as they were the breakout team of the year after making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The rebuild wasn't flashy as they had garnered a few solid pieces, and then they took Cade Cunningham number one overall in 2021. Cunningham is now starting to look like the franchise cornerstone everyone expected, Jaden Ivey’s speed still explodes off the floor, and Jalen Duren has become a paint presence far beyond his years. What they’re missing now isn’t effort, but one final piece to push them from promising young team to real playoff contender.
That piece could be Lauri Markkanen.
Over the past three seasons, the Utah Jazz forward has turned himself into an All-Star-caliber player. Now he looks to start his fourth season with the Jazz as one of the most consistent scorers in the league.
He averaged 23 points, 7.7 rebounds, and drilled 38 percent of his shots from behind the arc with his skill set that forces defenses to pick their poison with him on the floor. He is not only a floor spacer, as he can finish at the rim, with a guard-like skill set of a seven-footer's body. His shooting prowess at that size could be what this young Detroit team needs to open everything up offensively.
Right now, Tobias Harris is playing in that role as the starting four man. A steady veteran who brings leadership, but not the same ceiling as a player. Markkanen would be an immediate upgrade, that raises the floor and expands what Detroit can do on both ends.
Markkanen doesn’t just score either. He rebounds, moves without the ball, and doesn’t get hunted on defense. He’s a modern forward built for today’s NBA, and his fit in Detroit’s system would be nearly seamless. He’s in his prime, under contract, and could give this core some long-term stability that’s been missing for several seasons.
More than anything, a move like this would send a message. It would show the rest of the league that the Pistons aren’t just rebuilding anymore — they’re ready to win. After years of collecting young talent, it’s time to cash in and take a real step forward. The Eastern Conference is wide open beyond the top tier, and Detroit has the talent to make a run if it adds the right piece.
With Markkanen, that top-four seed doesn’t sound far-fetched. It sounds possible. It sounds earned.
The Pistons have the pieces. They have the foundation. And if they make the move, they’ll have the firepower to finally turn potential into proof.