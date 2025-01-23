Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Put Ahead of LaMelo Ball for Key Reason
Through the first half of the regular season, Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have been one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. As they continue to turn heads, two former players made a case for the breakout star to be held in higher regard than a former All-Star.
Cunningham has put together a breakout campaign for the Pistons, potentially securing a spot on an All-Star team in the process. He has been an elite all-around talent, posting averages of 24.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 9.3 APG. More importantly, his play has carried the Pistons to an above .500 record.
During a recent episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons gave their thoughts on Cunningham. The former Sixth Man of the Year has moved the Pistons star ahead of his peers because of his impact on winning basketball.
"This is the LaMelo Ball thing. We know that you an All-Star player," Williams said. "Now how does this transition into winning, how do you push a franchise forward. Cade Cunningham has been able to do that. That's what separates him from the rest of these young guards."
Parsons echoed a lot of Williams' thoughts, stating that the Pistons' success speaks to the kind of talent Cunningham is.
"They're winning games, I think that speaks volumes of Cade Cunningham," Parsons said. "Anyone can put up good stats on a bad team."
Four years removed from being drafted No. 1 overall by the Pistons, Cunningham has made the jump to a star-level player in the NBA. He's proving to be a franchise guy for the Pistons, and it's resulted in countless people in and around the league singing his praises.