Pistons Star Chasing LeBron James, Nikola Jokic on an NBA Leaderboard
Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards featured another triple-double outing for the young star, Cade Cunningham.
In 31 minutes of action, Cunningham made seven of his 15 shots from the field. As he hit on all five of his shots from the charity stripe, the Pistons guard produced 21 points.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham dished out ten assists, turning the ball over just two times throughout the night. He also had ten total rebounds, collecting all but two of his boards on the defensive end.
With another triple-double, Cunningham collected his fourth of the year. With that, he surpassed the Sacramento Kings All-Star, Domantas Sabonis.
Cunningham now places third on the NBA’s triple-double list for the 2024-2025 NBA season. He is chasing Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and multi-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
The first triple-double of the season for Cunningham took place on November 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. In 35 minutes, Cunningham produced 17 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes.
In the following game against the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham put up 20 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. For the third game in a row, Cunningham had another triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.
In the 14 games leading up to Sunday’s game against the Wizards, Cunningham averaged 23 points on 44 percent shooting from the field. He’s been nearly averaging a double-double, putting up 8.6 assists per game, along with seven rebounds.
As of Sunday, LeBron is second on the triple-double leaderboard with five total. Jokic is out in front with six. For Cunningham, he notched the sixth triple-double of his career on Sunday.