Pistons Suggested to Potentially Consider Non-Giannis Bucks Player
When you think about an NBA team pursuing a member of the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, the most common name that will come up is Giannis Antetokounmpo. By the end of the week, there is a world where the former MVP becomes the most prominent name on an NBA trade block.
Would the Detroit Pistons consider putting together a package for Giannis? Making a call is possible. Meeting the expected asking price? That’s a much different story.
Recently, The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson suggested the Pistons could pursue a Bucks player not named Giannis. With Bobby Portis’ player option decision looming, the 30-year-old forward is somebody who could be in play for the Pistons.
The Case for Bobby Portis Packing Up and Leaving Milwaukee for a Division Rival
“Portis has been known to be a sparkplug off the bench and consistently energizes the crowd at Fiserv Forum, a quality that would make him endearing to the Detroit community,” Patterson wrote.
“He’d be another veteran for a still young team and the only player on the roster already a champion. Portis’ edge and toughness would be welcomed with open arms by the entire organization, plus he has extensive experience coming off the bench.”
Portis’ availability on the open market will depend on his player option decision. Right now, there is $13.4 million on the table for Portis. If he picks it up, he’s set to remain with the Bucks for the 2025-2026 season, barring a trade later on.
The veteran forward recently opened up about where he’s at regarding his potential contract decision.
"It all depends on how everything shakes out," Portis said on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’ "I would love to be here in Milwaukee. I love it here. They call me 'The Mayor' here, right? So it's kind of hard to leave a city where you're 'The Mayor,' but, obviously, it's going to be up in the air with how they maneuver the roster, whatever they want to bring back.”
After another first-round exit in 2025, the Bucks’ future doesn’t look so bright. Khris Middleton is out of the building. Giannis is potentially days away from requesting a ticket out, and the Kyle Kuzma acquisition didn’t exactly look positive at the end of the year.
The Pistons benefited from the short-term additions of Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. last season. Portis could offer the team a similar punch.
Coming off the bench for all but seven of the 49 games he played, Portis averaged 14 points on 37 percent shooting from deep. He also contributed eight rebounds per game and two assists per outing.
The Bucks will find out about Portis’ decision by June 29. If he opts out, the Bucks’ forward will become a player to keep an eye on in July.