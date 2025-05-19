Bucks' Expectations for Giannis Trade Could Scare Off Pistons
The Detroit Pistons could see their division rival in Milwaukee make a major change this summer. After the Milwaukee Bucks dropped out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs in the first round, the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo came into question.
This week, the ‘Greek Freak’ is expected to meet with the Bucks’ brass to discuss the plan going forward. If it results in a trade request, the Bucks can expect a call from most teams across the league. If the Pistons were wise, they would put out a feeler.
However, getting a deal done will be difficult. According to NBA insider Sam Amick, the Bucks plan to go “fo for blood” in future Giannis trade discussions.
“They want every scenario to gut the other team,” Amick said on The Ringer NBA podcast (h/t PistonsPowered).
“Jon Horst is going to go for blood here, I’m telling you. He just got a new extension. He has the organization’s backing. Jon is not going to just try to be on good terms with Giannis—he’s trying to do right by the Bucks. And that means that if every scenario in play leaves the other team so gutted that Giannis might not actually be in that much better of a situation.”
Should the Detroit Pistons Steer Clear of the Bucks this Summer?
A team with Giannis Antetokounmpo on it will get the benefit of the doubt in being labeled as a contender. But the last couple of years have proven that plugging in the MVP-caliber forward won’t generate an automatic ticket to the NBA Finals.
The Pistons have a good thing going, but if they want Giannis, they are guaranteed to part ways with promising young talent and future draft assets.
That’s a scary scenario for the Pistons, who seem to have a bright future with their homegrown players. Cade Cunningham is an All-Star, while Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey have all developed into productive starters for a playoff-caliber team.
There’s no question Antetokounmpo holds more value than those mentioned, but sacrificing depth and the future is a risky game the Pistons don’t seem willing to play at this time. Trajan Langdon has made it clear he’s committed to playing the long game. Making a call is harmless and logical in this case, but the Bucks aren’t going to take it easy in negotiations with anybody.