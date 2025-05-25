Pistons Tabbed as Logical Trade Destination for Andre Drummond
Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons don’t seem primed to make any major changes. While they’ll have some money to spend, retaining some of their free agents seems like the goal. However, making some minor tweaks via the trade market is always an option for Trajan Langdon and his front office.
Could a reunion with Andre Drummond be an option for Detroit? PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson recently explored a handful of teams who could make sense as a trade destination for the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man. Unsurprisingly, the Pistons were one of them.
Does an Andre Drummond Reunion Make Sense for the Pistons?
“Unless they retain old friend Paul Reed, who is set to become a free agent once again this summer, the Pistons will have a vacancy at their third-string center spot. Even with the deficiencies that sunk him this season, Drummond is certainly capable of holding down that role. Perhaps Detroit once again finds itself with some spending power to spare and goes for a well-liked veteran whose return would inspire some nostalgia.” via PhillyVoice
Currently in the midst of his second stint with the Sixers, Drummond’s first season back in Philly has been underwhelming. He joined a long list of players on the 76ers’ roster who struggled to stay healthy and live up to the expectations of helping the team reach its championship peak.
Following the conclusion of the regular season for the Sixers, Drummond told reporters he wanted to finish what he started with the Sixers. With a player option looming, all signs are pointing to the veteran big man picking up the option, with intentions of sticking around.
However, opting in doesn’t guarantee Drummond will spend the entire year with the Sixers. As the 76ers are suddenly looking to start a bit of a youth movement beyond the star group, Drummond doesn’t fit the bill like the soon-to-be-sophomore Adem Bona does.
So far, there hasn’t been any indication that Drummond wants to move on. The Sixers haven’t suggested that they are ready to cut ties with the 31-year-old veteran as well. If it does come to that, though, it’s hard to imagine Drummond wouldn’t embrace a move back to the Motor City.
After all, Detroit’s former ninth-overall pick has shown nothing but love to the Pistons franchise over the years, despite suiting up for rival teams.
The role wouldn’t be much different for Drummond in Detroit. In fact, minutes might be harder to come by on the Pistons. At least with the Sixers, Bona’s lack of experience could have him on a short leash next season, leaving the window of opportunities more open for Drummond.
In Detroit, the starting spot is locked up by Jalen Duren, while the backup spot undoubtedly belongs to Isaiah Stewart. There are likely better opportunities out there for Drummond, but the Pistons shouldn’t shy away from a Drummond reunion if it’s available for the right price. Even if he wouldn’t garner a ton of minutes, the veteran center could be another solid culture fit, helping with more veteran leadership in the locker room