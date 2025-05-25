All Pistons

Pistons Tabbed as Logical Trade Destination for Andre Drummond

Would the Pistons be a logical trade destination for Andre Drummond if the Sixers want to move on?

Justin Grasso

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) shoots the ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) shoots the ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons don’t seem primed to make any major changes. While they’ll have some money to spend, retaining some of their free agents seems like the goal. However, making some minor tweaks via the trade market is always an option for Trajan Langdon and his front office.

Could a reunion with Andre Drummond be an option for Detroit? PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson recently explored a handful of teams who could make sense as a trade destination for the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man. Unsurprisingly, the Pistons were one of them.

Does an Andre Drummond Reunion Make Sense for the Pistons?

“Unless they retain old friend Paul Reed, who is set to become a free agent once again this summer, the Pistons will have a vacancy at their third-string center spot. Even with the deficiencies that sunk him this season, Drummond is certainly capable of holding down that role. Perhaps Detroit once again finds itself with some spending power to spare and goes for a well-liked veteran whose return would inspire some nostalgia.” via PhillyVoice

Andre Drummon
Oct 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) extends his hand to Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) after knocking hm to the floor during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Currently in the midst of his second stint with the Sixers, Drummond’s first season back in Philly has been underwhelming. He joined a long list of players on the 76ers’ roster who struggled to stay healthy and live up to the expectations of helping the team reach its championship peak.

Following the conclusion of the regular season for the Sixers, Drummond told reporters he wanted to finish what he started with the Sixers. With a player option looming, all signs are pointing to the veteran big man picking up the option, with intentions of sticking around.

However, opting in doesn’t guarantee Drummond will spend the entire year with the Sixers. As the 76ers are suddenly looking to start a bit of a youth movement beyond the star group, Drummond doesn’t fit the bill like the soon-to-be-sophomore Adem Bona does.

So far, there hasn’t been any indication that Drummond wants to move on. The Sixers haven’t suggested that they are ready to cut ties with the 31-year-old veteran as well. If it does come to that, though, it’s hard to imagine Drummond wouldn’t embrace a move back to the Motor City.

After all, Detroit’s former ninth-overall pick has shown nothing but love to the Pistons franchise over the years, despite suiting up for rival teams.

The role wouldn’t be much different for Drummond in Detroit. In fact, minutes might be harder to come by on the Pistons. At least with the Sixers, Bona’s lack of experience could have him on a short leash next season, leaving the window of opportunities more open for Drummond.

In Detroit, the starting spot is locked up by Jalen Duren, while the backup spot undoubtedly belongs to Isaiah Stewart. There are likely better opportunities out there for Drummond, but the Pistons shouldn’t shy away from a Drummond reunion if it’s available for the right price. Even if he wouldn’t garner a ton of minutes, the veteran center could be another solid culture fit, helping with more veteran leadership in the locker room

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News