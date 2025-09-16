All Pistons

Pistons' Tayshaun Prince’s Redeem Team Legacy

Edward Blair II

Apr 4, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince (22) takes a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Heat 99-98. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
When the 2008 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, better known as the Redeem Team, was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this September, the spotlight naturally fell on superstars like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul.

Yet, for Detroit Pistons fans, the moment carried a deeper pride. One of their own, Tayshaun Prince, stood among those legends, reminding the basketball world that championship DNA often thrives in the shadows.

Prince’s Place on the Redeem Team

By 2008, Prince was already a proven champion with the Pistons, a cornerstone of their 2004 NBA title run and a four-time All-Defensive selection. While Team USA leaned on megastars for scoring, head coach Mike Krzyzewski needed glue players, athletes willing to defend, stretch the floor, and buy into roles that demanded sacrifice.

Prince fit that mold perfectly. His length, defensive intelligence, and willingness to stay in the background made him an indispensable piece of the Redeem Team puzzle. In eight games in Beijing, Prince averaged 10.9 minutes, 4.3 points, and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting an efficient 59.1% from the field and 54.5% from three-point range.

Tayshaun Prince
Sep 2, 2007; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USA (10) Kobe Bryant hands the trophy to (9) Tayshaun Prince. USA defeated Argentina 93-61 in the championship game of the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship at the Thomas and Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Numbers Behind the Impact

Prince’s raw box scores don’t scream stardom, but the advanced metrics tell a story Pistons fans know well: his contributions were about efficiency and reliability.

Per 36 minutes, Prince posted 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, production that rivaled the team’s stars when adjusted for playing time.

His .591 field goal percentage ranked among the best on the roster, while his three-point accuracy (.545) added spacing in lineups stacked with drivers like Wade and LeBron.

Defensively, his length helped USA switch seamlessly across positions, particularly against international offenses built on ball movement and shooting.

For a team that outscored opponents by more than 27 points per game (850–627 overall), players like Prince were the connective tissue ensuring those runs stayed consistent.

Tayshaun Prince
Aug 12, 2008; Beijing,CHINA; United States forward Tayshaun Prince (14) goes up for a dunk in preliminary round game at the Olympic Basketball Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Detroit’s Defensive Mentality on the World Stage

Prince’s role with Team USA mirrored what he’d long done in Detroit. He didn’t need to dominate the ball or fill up highlight reels. Instead, he leveraged discipline, defense, and adaptability, the very principles that defined the Pistons’ mid-2000s success.

His chase-down block of Reggie Miller in the 2004 Eastern Conference Finals remains one of the most iconic plays in Pistons history. In Beijing, those same instincts translated into critical minutes against second units and stretches where USA needed a defensive anchor.

Hall of Fame Recognition

Now, with the Redeem Team immortalized in Springfield, Prince’s contribution has been validated on basketball’s grandest stage. Though not as celebrated as his teammates, his presence on that roster underscores a truth Pistons fans have always known: greatness isn’t just about scoring points, it’s about knowing how to win.

As USA Basketball celebrates its return to global dominance, Detroit celebrates a different kind of victory. Tayshaun Prince, the unassuming forward with the 7’2” wingspan, stood shoulder to shoulder with legends and proved that Pistons basketball had a place in history’s most decorated team.

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering basketball for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

