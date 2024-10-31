Pistons Young Guard Puts on Show With Electrifying Dunks vs 76ers
Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons scooped up their first win in style.
During a Wednesday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Ivey had another productive night in the scoring department. As the young guard shined alongside his backcourt mate Cade Cunningham, Ivey racked up some of his points by throwing down dunks that would go viral on social media.
Jaden Ivey Throws It Down
@DetroitPistons: Jaden Ivey showing the rim no mercy
@FanDuelSN_DET: Jaden AGAIN! 💪
Ivey and the Pistons were a team on a mission Wednesday night. While they have fought hard in every matchup so far, it was clear Wednesday’s game might’ve meant a little more for a couple of reasons.
First, it was Tobias Harris’ first game back in Philadelphia since he joined the Pistons over the summer. Being that Harris is Detroit’s veteran leader, the young group wanted to help their forward overcome the hostile crowd and get a win in their house.
Second, the Pistons needed to get in the win column. Heading into Wednesday’s game, they held an 0-4 record. After a 14-68 season, Detroit came into the 2024-2025 run with hopes of turning things around. They have looked and felt better to start the year, but the record didn’t indicate that. There was clearly motivation to start turning things around this week.
Next up, Ivey and the Pistons take on the New York Knicks at home on Friday night. Through their first four games of the new season, the Knicks notched a record of 2-2. It won’t be an easy battle for Detroit, but they are quite battle-tested already this early on. Friday’s game will tip-off at 7 PM ET.