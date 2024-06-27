Popular Detroit Pistons NBA Draft Prospect Lands With Rival Team
After anticipating a possible move to Michigan to join the Detroit Pistons, NBA G League prospect Matas Buzelis will land with the Chicago Bulls in the 2024 NBA Draft.
When it was revealed the Pistons would be selecting at fifth overall in 2024 NBA Draft, Buzelis was viewed as the popular pick for the team.
Leading up to the actual draft, most mock drafts remained intrigued with a Buzelis-Pistons pairing. Not only does Detroit need a front court upgrade, but Buzelis was viewed as a top five talent for most of the pre-draft process.
The 19-year-old forward from Chicago was a top player in the nation prior to his run in the NBA’s developmental league. He was fifth-overall in his class, according to ESPN, and was a five-star prospect across all major recruiting platforms.
Some of the NCAA’s top teams recruited Buzelis, including Kentucky and North Carolina. After considering his options, Buzelis decided to avoid the NCAA route, and took his talents straight to the league.
During the 2023-2024 regular season, Buzelis started in all 26 games he appeared in. The young forward averaged 32 minutes on the court. During that time, he produced 14 points per game, while shooting 45 percent from the field, and 27 percent from deep on nearly four attempts per outing.
While one season is a small sample size, Buzelis’ three-point shot at the G League raises the biggest question about his game heading into his rookie effort in the NBA. It’s something he addressed at the NBA Combine, making it clear that he’s confident his long-range shot won’t be an issue at the next level.
“I know I can shoot,” Buzelis told reporters. “I know the numbers didn’t really show — everyone’s tripping about it — but I’m not tripping at all. I know I can shoot the ball.”
On the other hand, Buzelis’ defense has been praised after his run with the Ignite. On the boards, he averaged seven rebounds per game. He also snatched one steal per outing, and averaged two blocks.
The Pistons had the first shock of the draft, as they called on Buzelis' teammate Ron Holland with the fifth-overall pick. Meanwhile, Buzelis returns home to Chicago, where he'll land with Detroit's rival, the Bulls as the 11th overall pick.