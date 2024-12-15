Potential Detroit Pistons Trade Target’s Rumored Price Tag Revealed
The Detroit Pistons are expected to make some sort of move on Sunday after parting ways with the veteran center Paul Reed. Considering the departure of Reed opens up an additional roster spot, clearing the way for multiple players, many assume the Pistons might be striking a trade.
One player that could potentially be a fit for the Pistons is Chicago Bulls center, Nikola Vucevic.
For the past season, the Bulls have been in the trade rumor mill as potential sellers. Now that DeMar DeRozan is out of the picture, many believe Vucevic and Zach LaVine could be the next two dominos to fall.
If the Pistons were to consider Vucevic, it seems Chicago could be on the hunt for a first-round pick, according to NBA Insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein.
Intel on Chicago’s Ask
“After failing to extract any draft compensation from Oklahoma City in its Alex Caruso-for-Josh Giddey swap in June, Chicago is said to be seeking a first-round pick to part with center Nikola Vučević, who has had a tremendous season offensively. The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 21.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting a sizzling 58.7% from the field and 47.4% on 3-pointers.”
Multiple teams are rumored to be in the trade market for a center. The Indiana Pacers recently took care of their situation by trading with the Miami Heat to acquire Thomas Bryant.
So far, the Pistons’ plans are unclear. After a 10-16 start to the year, it’s apparent they are more competitive than they’ve been over the last couple of seasons. However, the new front office made it clear they aren’t going to rush the rebuild.
The 34-year-old Vucevic doesn’t necessarily match Detroit’s timeline. At the same time, it’s difficult to overlook the fact he could be a major addition for the Pistons’ All-Star hopeful, Cade Cunningham.
Not only is Vucevic making over 70 percent of his shots at the rim, but he’s also been excellent in the mid-range and from beyond the arc. In 25 games this season, Vucevic is knocking down nearly 60 percent of his mid-range attempts and well over 45 percent of his threes.
Having a veteran three-level scoring threat on the floor with Cunningham could be a major boost for Detroit’s offense this season.
There might not be a move that catapults the Pistons into championship contention, but surrounding Cunningham with win-now players is key for Detroit and his development.