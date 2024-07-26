Recent Detroit Pistons Veteran Finds New Team Outside NBA
At the end of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Chimezie Metu was set to become a free agent once again.
Back in late March, Metu received the opportunity to join the Detroit Pistons for a tryout. After landing a ten-day deal with the team, he re-signed a contract that kept him on board for the remainder of the regular season.
It turns out the Pistons won’t have Metu returning for the 2024-2025 season. It’s becoming clear Metu’s NBA options have run short, leading him to take on an opportunity beyond the NBA.
According to Basket News, Metu reached an agreement with FC Barcelona.
Metu is on pace to find his fifth professional team, marking it the first time he’ll play outside of the NBA since becoming a pro in 2018.
In 2018, Metu entered the NBA Draft out of USC. He was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 49th overall pick in the second round. He played for the Spurs for two seasons, splitting time between the main roster and the NBA G League.
By year three, Metu signed with the Sacramento Kings after getting waived by the Spurs. He was on a two-way deal, quickly seeing a standard deal come his way. Sacramento remains Metu’s longest run with a team.
During his third and final season with the Kings, Metu appeared in a career-high 66 games off the bench. He averaged ten minutes on the floor, producing five points per game on 59 percent shooting. The following offseason, Metu hit the open market and signed with the Phoenix Suns.
Last season, Metu appeared in 37 games with the Suns and collected five starts. On a contending squad, he averaged 12 minutes of action. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Suns moved Metu in a multi-team deal to the Memphis Grizzlies. Since the Grizzlies failed to see a role for Metu, he was waived not long after.
In Detroit, Metu made 14 appearances down the stretch. He started in half of those games, and averaged nearly 30 minutes of playing time. From the field, he made 50 percent of his shots. Although it was a short stint, Metu averaged 11 points per game, along with six rebounds. Both marked a career-high.
Returning to the NBA will still be an option for Metu, but it seems he’s set to take his talents to Spain for now.