Sacramento Kings Take Potential Pistons Free Agent Target Off Board
In just a couple of weeks, the Detroit Pistons will have the opportunity to make offers to NBA free agents. This offseason, the Pistons will lead the NBA in cap space, having an opportunity to spend big on some of the league’s most prominent stars.
But with the NBA implementing a new rule this season, allowing teams to negotiate with their own impending free agents following the NBA Finals, multiple potential targets could be off the board before the free agency floodgates even open.
Since the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Finals, two prominent prospects can be crossed off the Pistons’ free agency board.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers reportedly agreed to a max contract with the veteran forward, Pascal Siakam. On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the veteran guard, Malik Monk, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Since landing with the Sacramento Kings, Monk established himself as one of the NBA’s best bench players, nearly winning the league’s Sixth Man of the Year honor.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Monk averaged 26 minutes on the floor in 72 outings. In that time, he produced 15 points, three rebounds, and five assists per game. The veteran averaged 44 percent from the floor and 35 percent from deep
Since getting his start with the Charlotte Hornets in 2017 as a former 11th overall pick, Monk has mostly been a bench scorer. In 458 career games, he started just 38 times. Had he gained the opportunity to join a rebuilding squad like the Pistons, Monk could’ve potentially turned into Cade Cunningham’s backcourt mate in the starting five.
The Kings will keep Monk around, rightfully so. As Sacramento has officially climbed out of the rebuild ranks and put together a playoff run just two postseasons ago, the Kings hope to remain in postseason contention out West for years to come.
Monk is slated to make up to $78 million over the next four seasons.