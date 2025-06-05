Should Pistons Get Involved in ‘Robust’ Kevin Durant Trade Market?
This summer could end up being a major one in the trade market for power forwards. As the NBA waits on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade demand, the league expects to soon see the Kevin Durant market to heat up.
Back in February, Durant’s name generated some steam ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Ultimately, the Phoenix Suns held on to the sharpshooter. As the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season played out, it was becoming inevitable that Durant would soon see himself back in the rumor mill.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, nothing has changed. As the Suns are looking to start a new chapter under the recently-hired Jordan Ott, the organization is expected to work with Durant on finding a new home.
“Conversations will now begin to pick up on a potential trade of Kevin Durant out of Phoenix. Over the next two to three weeks, conversations will begin to heat up. I’m told the Suns will work with Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman on a trade home. There is expected to be a robust market for him. Four to six teams serious interested in Durant ahead of the NBA Draft. Between now and that NBA Draft in June, there are going to be serious conversations about moving Kevin Durant.”
Should the Detroit Pistons Consider Getting In the KD Market?
Although Durant would certainly become the most notable star to suit up alongside the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, the Pistons seem like an unlikely landing spot for the veteran forward.
For what it’s worth, Cunningham has a fan in Durant, who praised the one-time All-Star throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
While the Pistons are a more intriguing landing spot these days after making the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed, they are a step below contending for a championship. So far, Trajan Langdon seems unlikely to start dealing away high-upside chips for proven veterans, who are on the back-end of their careers.
Only time will tell if that’s the right move, but the Pistons have seen plenty of examples of young teams getting a sip of success and rushing their timeline only to see it all spill over quickly and place them right back into a rebuilding phase.