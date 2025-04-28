Skip Bayless Gives Blunt Take on Pistons' Game 4 Loss vs Knicks
For being a team with minimal playoff experience, the Detroit Pistons have more than held their own against the New York Knicks in round one. Following a chaotic ending in their latest matchup, one longtime analyst chimed in with his thoughts on the officials' actions.
Yet again, the Pistons and Knicks were in a back-and-forth game up until the final buzzer. With under 20 seconds to go, Cade Cunningham had the ball with Detroit trailing by one. He got a good look around the free-throw line, but couldn't get the potential game-winner to fall. Chaos then ensued as both teams battled for the ball below the rim.
Things ended up spilling into the corner, with Tim Hardaway Jr. securing the ball as the clock slowly wound down. He threw up a three-pointer as time expired, but also couldn't get his shot to fall. This final play ended up being heavily debated, as many felt a foul should have been called. While contesting THJ's shot, Knicks forward Josh Hart did make contact with the veteran forward.
The officials decided not to call a foul on the play, something that they'd admit was a mistake in the pool report postgame. In the end, New York walked out of Little Caesars Arena with a 94-93 win and a 3-1 lead in the series.
This no-call ended up sparking a big debate online, with Skip Bayless being one of many notable figures to weigh in with his thoughts. He feels the refs didn't blow the whistle because the league wants the Knicks in the deeper rounds of the postseason.
The Pistons aren't finished yet, but this mishap from the officials has drastically changed the outlook of the series. Instead of going back to New York with things tied, they are just one loss away from elimination. Now, the Pistons have to return to a crazed Madison Square Garden for Game 5 and attempt to force a Game 6 back in Detroit.