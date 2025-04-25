Techs Fly in Chippy First Quarter of Pistons vs Knicks Game 3
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons were playing host in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019. As expected, the energy in the building at Little Caesars Arena was electric as Detroit has waited years to have playoff basketball back in Michigan.
Although the atmosphere was hype, the Knicks matched the energy. Right out of the gate, the third-seeded squad got off to a quick start, but also brought physicality to the court. To no surprise, Game 3 was chippy early, and included multiple technical fouls and a flagrant through the first quarter of action.
Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson was the first to pick one up. As Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. attempted a three-point shot, Brunson’s hand made contact with his former teammate’s face. Hardaway was on the ground for a bit, dealing with some pain.
The veteran sharpshooter was guaranteed to go to the line to shoot a few free throws, but the officials reviewed the play for a potential flagrant foul. Indeed, Brunson was hit with a flagrant foul one penalty.
Nearly five minutes later, the game got chippy again. Multiple players were assessed technical fouls as there was some shoving between Pistons center Paul Reed, and Knicks bigs Karl Anthony-Towns and Mitchell Robinson.
After the incident was reviewed, Robinson and Reed were hit with double-techs. Anthony-Towns caught an additional one himself.
The physicality and fouling will be a focal point of Game 3. Following the Pistons’ Game 2 win on the road at Madison Square Garden, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau expressed frustration with what what he believed was a lopsided game in terms of calls, based on free throws taken for each team.
On Wednesday, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff responded to that notion.
“When you look at the comparison between the guys who are handling the ball the majority of the time, their guy is leading the league right now in playoff free-throw attempts,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “Cade is ninth at this point. I think the fouls are being called how they’re being called, but again, I love the whistle. Let the referees call the game the way they’ve been calling it. It gives us an opportunity to defend, and our guys can play through it.”
Through the first quarter of Thursday’s Game 3, the Pistons ended up with seven fouls. The Knicks had four, along with the techs and the single flagrant. The Knicks embraced the physicality at the start of Game 3. They are looking to steal home-court advantage back on Thursday night after coming up short at home on Monday.