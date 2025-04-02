Timberwolves vs Pistons: How Much Will Suspensions Cost Players?
On Tuesday, the NBA officially announced the punishment for several players who were involved in the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves scrap during Sunday’s slate.
Not only will several players miss action, but those suspensions will come without pay. It turns out that Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will not get what he hoped for after telling reporters that fines over suspensions would’ve been the right call, in his opinion.
Who’s Suspended for the Pistons?
- Isaiah Stewart
- Marcus Sasser
- Ron Holland
Sasser and Holland will miss Detroit’s Wednesday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Isaiah Stewart will join them, but he’ll be the only player ineligible to return for Friday’s outing against the Toronto Raptors on the road. Unfortunately for Stewart, he was hit with a two-game punishment, leading the pack.
With Stewart on his second NBA deal, he’ll lost $206,897, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Holland will lose $46,812, while Sasser will lose $15,403.
Who’s Suspended for the Timberwolves?
- Donte DiVincenzo
- Naz Reid
The sequence of a bench-clearing brawl started after Reid was fouled by the Pistons rookie Holland. When Reid walked over to Holland to exchange words, the rookie got tangled up with DiVincenzo. At that point, things got out of hand.
The two Timberwolves players were ejected for their involvement. They served their suspensions on Tuesday night, when the Wolves paid a visit to the Denver Nuggets.
Reid was out $80,382 for the game, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. As for DiVincenzo, his game cost $65,776.