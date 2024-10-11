Tobias Harris Gives First Impressions of Pistons Preseason Play
Over the past week, the Detroit Pistons have taken the court in two of their five preseason games. Most of the team's new additions have debuted thus far, but one key player is still waiting to do so.
Among those to not play for the yet is Tobias Harris. The veteran forward has been sidelined due to an illness. However, Harris was able to make his return to practice on Thursday.
In their preseason opener, the Pistons got off to a rough start. That said, the young managed to regroup and pull out a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on national television. Their next matchup was against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at Michigan State. Things would not go the Pistons' way in this one, losing by a final score of 105-97.
Following practice, Harris was asked his thoughts on how the Pistons have played thus far through two preseason matchup. He cited multiple things that he's liked from his new team as they continue to settle in.
"I just think overall the energy from the group has been good," Harris said. "Implementing what we've been learning throughout the whole training camp, adapting to the new system, defensive intensity I thought has been good. Ball movement has been good."
There have been multiple standouts for the Pistons in the preseason thus far. Jaden Ivey has been the most notable, along with rookie forward Ron Holland. Other core members like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have also had their moments.
Harris returning to practice is a good sign, but there is still no telling when he'll be in the lineup for the Pistons. Detroit is set to be back in action Friday night in a rematch with the Suns.