Tobias Harris’ Injury Report Status for Pistons-Pacers
Heading into their NBA Cup action on Friday, the Detroit Pistons are preparing to potentially roll without a couple of their starters. Lately, the team has been without Cade Cunningham. Tobias Harris joined the injury report for the first time on Wednesday as the Pistons faced the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to the Pistons’ injury report, Harris is dealing with a left hip impingement. He experienced the setback for the first time during their tight victory against the Toronto Raptors on November 25.
When the Pistons defeated the Raptors, Harris finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes played.
Going into the Wednesday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Harris was downgraded to questionable for the action. He keeps the same status heading into the Indiana Pacers matchup as well.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Harris has been healthy and available for all but one of the Pistons’ 20 games. Prior to this week’s slate of games, Harris has averaged 33 minutes on the court. During that time, he’s been shooting 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three, producing 14 points per game. Along with his scoring, Harris came down with seven rebounds while dishing out two assists per game.
In the Pistons’ Wednesday night action against the Grizzlies without Harris, they came up with a blowout loss, losing by 20 points. As a result, they dropped to 8-12 on the year, tied with the Chicago Bulls.
Friday’s game against Indiana marks the third NBA Cup action for the Pistons. Since they have won their first two games, they are in the hunt to move on. Currently, they trail the Milwaukee Bucks, who are 3-0 in tournament action.
The good news on Friday afternoon is that Harris participated in the team’s morning shootaround. However, he still remains a game-time decision.