Toronto Raptors Top Guard to Miss Matchup vs Detroit Pistons
Coming off an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors Friday in their second matchup of the NBA Cup. Along with being in last place in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors will also be without a handful of their top players.
Last season, Toronto acquired Immanuel Quickley from the New York Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby trade. The young guard performed well upon joining the Raptors, but his first full season with the team has gotten off to a rocky start.
Quickley has played in just three games so far for the Raptors as he continues to deal with an elbow injury. The young guard is reportedly re-evaluated next week, but has already been ruled out against the Pistons. Quickley is slowly progressing to returning, as he was partaking in drills during practice this week.
In the three games he's appeared in thus far, Quickley has averaged 15.3 PPG and 4.0 RPG on 37.5% shooting from beyond the arc. His best individual outing was a 21-point outburst against the LA Clippers on November 9th.
With Quickley and others out of action for the Raptors, the Pistons have a chance to take advantage of a depleted team. The one player they'll have to watch out for is Gradey Dick. The former lottery pick is off to a hot start in his second year, averaging over 20 points per game heading into Friday.
Detroit was unable to take care of an injury-ridded team last game, although it took an incredible performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to steal the win from them. Seeing that the Raptors don't have that kind of star power, the Pistons have a good chance to get back in the win column.