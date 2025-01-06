Trail Blazers Star Ruled Out vs Detroit Pistons
With the Portland Trail Blazers in town on Monday night, the Detroit Pistons initially anticipated a potential matchup against one of their former standout players in Jerami Grant.
However, as Grant deals with a facial contusion, the veteran forward is slated to get the night off in Michigan on Monday. According to the official NBA injury report, Grant has been ruled out in advance.
The matchup will mark the veteran’s fourth absence in a row.
For the most part, Grant has been quite healthy this season for the Blazers. He didn’t miss his first set of action until the 19th matchup of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Throughout the first 18-game stretch of the year, Grant produced 16 points per game on 38 percent shooting from the field. After he missed two games in a row in late November, Grant was back on the floor for Portland’s December 1 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
From that point on, the Portland standout appeared in 11 straight games. While he averaged 13 points per game over that stretch, Grant continued to struggle with his overall shooting, making just 38 percent of his attempts from the field.
The last time the Pistons faced their former forward was back in February last year. He had a spectacular performance, posting 49 points in 45 minutes of action. The Pistons won’t have to worry about Grant on Monday as the veteran forward recovers from his setback.
Another Starter on the Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers considered a night of rest for their star center, DeAndre Ayton.
When the Blazers submitted their injury report for Monday’s game, Ayton was listed. While he’s not guaranteed to play in Detroit, he has a very good chance of suiting up as he’s deemed probable to play. Ayton is not believed to be currently dealing with any injuries at the moment.
Ayton had a long stretch of absences earlier in the year. He missed his first game of the season on November 12, when the Blazers fired up a two-game stretch against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ayton missed seven games in a row. He returned to the action on November 27. Since then, Ayton has been on the court for all but two of the Blazers’ next 16 games.
This season, Ayton has 25 appearances under his belt. The veteran center has posted averages of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and one block. He is making 57 percent of his shots from the field.
Heading into Monday’s game, the Blazers remain one of the NBA’s clear rebuilders. This season, Portland has a 12-22 record, which places them 13th in the Eastern Conference. They have won just four of their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are searching for their fourth win in a row after taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. With a win, Detroit reaches .500 and gets a chance to move up another seed in the East.
