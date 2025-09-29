Trajan Langdon Provides Positive Update on Pistons' Jaden Ivey
Heading into a new season, there is no bigger storyline for the Detroit Pistons than the return of Jaden Ivey. With the start of training camp on the horizon, one key member of the organization weighed in on the former No. 5 pick.
At the start of last season, Ivey looked like he was on his way to a career year for the Pistons. He thrived under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff from the start, showing improvements in various parts of his game.
After years of people questioning his fit with Cade Cunningham, Ivey started to silence his critics. However, things ended up completely falling apart for him in January. During a New Year's Day matchup against the Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony fell on Ivey's leg diving for a loose ball.
Ivey suffered a broken leg on the play and would end up missing the rest of the 2025 season. Ivey's third year in Detroit ended with just 30 appearances, but he had promising stats of 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG on 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc.
On Monday morning, the Pistons kicked off the new season with media day. President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon started things with his first press conference of the year. As expected, Ivey's return was among the topics he fielded questions on.
Langdon had nothing but uplifting things to say about Ivey, noting that the young guard has been hard at work for months now. More importantly, he won't have any kind of restrictions when camp begins later this week.
"He's been in the gym," Langdon said. "He's been diligent on his rehab protocol, and then for the last couple months, he's been live, he's been going hard in the gym. one on one, two on two, three on three, five on five. He's been going up and down now for awhile, full contact, so there's no restrictions on him. He's looking really good."
After a gut-punching end to his season last year, Ivey seems ready to get his NBA career back on track. Now 100% physically again, many will be watching closely to see if he can replicate the success he had early on last year.
More Pistons On SI
Ausar Thompson Looks Ready to Have Breakout Campaign for Pistons
Pistons' Cade Cunningham Reminisces on Encounter With NBA Legend
NBA Scout Praises Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
3 Bold Detroit Pistons Predictions Ahead of 2025-26 Season
Detroit Pistons Big Man Mentioned as NBA Top 100 Snub