Pistons' Cade Cunningham Reminisces on Encounter With NBA Legend
In a few short weeks, Cade Cunningham will embark on his fifth season with the Detroit Pistons. As he prepares to build off his breakout campaign, he recently looked back at some of his best moments from the last 12 months.
Four years removed from being drafted No. 1 overall, Cunningham emerged as a star-level talent capable of leading the charge for the Pistons for the foreseeable future. Along with cementing himself as one of the game's top young talents, he got Detroit back to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Between playing for a new head coach and having an improved supporting cast, Cunningham was able to make "the leap" last season. He ended the regular season with averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. This impressive all-around production landed Cunningham on an All-Star and All-NBA team for the first time in his young career.
Earlier this week, Cunningham celebrated his 24th birthday. Upon completing another trip around the sun, the All-Star guard posted a series of photos on his Instagram. Among the moments to make the cut was when Hall of Famer Julius "Dr. J" Erving came to visit the Pistons last season.
Erving dropped in on Detroit in March, as they were finishing up their historic turnaround in the regular season. He got the chance to talk with the young squad as they were gearing up for the playoffs.
Decades removed from his playing career, Erving is still considered one of the best small forwards in history. Along with landing 16 All-Star nominations, Dr. J famously led the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship back in 1983.
With the birthday festivities behind him, Cunningham's focus can now shift back to the 2026 season. Following an offseason full of downtime and training, the official ramp-up is just around the corner.
The Pistons will kick things off with media day on Monday, with training camp getting underway later in the week.
Heading into the upcoming season, Cunningham and the Pistons are facing some lofty expectations. After shattering any and all expectations in 2025, many are curious to see if the young squad can build off its success and keep growing into a contender in the Eastern Conference.
More Pistons On SI
Cade Cunningham Featured With NBA Stars in New Hype Video
NBA Scout Praises Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
3 Bold Detroit Pistons Predictions Ahead of 2025-26 Season
Detroit Pistons Big Man Mentioned as NBA Top 100 Snub
Pistons' Core Earns High Praise After Historic Turnaround