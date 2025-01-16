Tyrese Haliburton Facing Potential Absence vs Detroit Pistons
A matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons could miss an All-Star from the visitors’ side.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton as questionable to take on the Pistons on Thursday night. The All-Star guard is dealing with a left groin strain.
Recently, Haliburton missed a matchup between the Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. On January 14, the Pacers didn’t dress Haliburton for the matchup, and Indiana struggled in the star guard’s absence. Taking on the Eastern Conference’s top team, the Pacers fell short against the Cavs with a 10-point loss.
Despite losing their last outing, the Pacers have been heating up as of late. Over their last 10 games, they have seven wins. Currently, the Pacers possess the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed with a 22-19 record.
The Pistons are right behind Indiana in the standings. Recently, Detroit collected back-to-back wins. They’ve won all but two of their last 10 games. Earlier this week, Detroit pulled off an impressive win against the third-seeded New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Thursday’s game could be an opportunity for the Pistons to jump the Pacers as they continue improving. With the East being a tight race beyond the third seed, Detroit is in the hunt for the fourth seed, sitting just 1.5 games back from the Milwaukee Bucks.
This season, the Pacers haven’t missed Haliburton much. When the veteran guard sat out against Cleveland, it was his first absence of the year.
In 40 games, Haliburton has posted averages of 18 points, four rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
When the Pacers missed Haliburton in the past, they’ve won 67 of 168 games since 2020. Without him, there is a clear disadvantage against a thriving Pistons squad.
In addition to Haliburton, the Pacers are facing uncertainty with Aaron Nesmith, Quenton Jackson, Enrique Freeman, and Rayj Dennis. The Pacers will also be without Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman, and the recently-suspended Bennedict Mathurin.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup