Viral Video Gets Pistons Fans Hype for Signing of Miami Heat Player
With the 2024 NBA Preseason in the rearview, the Detroit Pistons are looking forward to the final phase of the offseason as they put the finishing touches on their roster.
Earlier this week, the Pistons waived a handful of players. On Saturday, they added some new prospects, one of them being the former Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams.
Williams agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Shortly after it became known that Williams was inking a deal with the Pistons, one fan on social media shared a video of Williams throwing down a monster dunk during the NBA Summer League.
The clip went viral.
“Pistons Got a Demon”
By the reaction, it’s safe to say that Pistons fans approve of the signing and are excited about the athleticism Williams brings to the table.
@MalcolmMusic: My dreams finally came true omg we’re so back
@RezBallPod: That’s Right
Coming out of Wake Forest in 2022, Williams went undrafted in the NBA. He first landed a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He had minimal playing time in Brooklyn, getting waived with just one appearance under his belt.
Williams continued playing in the NBA G League for the Long Island Nets. He was included in a G League trade in 2023, getting his rights for the league traded to the Miami Heat’s affiliate.
In February last season, Williams landed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat. He was named the NBA G League’s Most Improved Player last season.
At the NBA level, Williams appeared in seven games for the Heat. He averaged fewer than three minutes on the court during those matchups.
This year, Williams could split time between the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise. With the Pistons still on a rebuilding timeline, Williams could get a chance to pick up more playing time than he could during his previous two stops. After seeing the kind of power he attacks the basket with, fans are excited about Williams becoming the newest addition.