Where Detroit Pistons' 2025 NBA Draft Picks Ended Up
It’s been apparent for some time the Detroit Pistons would lose their 2025 first-round pick for the NBA Draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As soon as Detroit clinched the sixth seed in the NBA Playoffs, the draft pick was officially sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With the Pistons finishing the year with a 44-38 record, the pick will officially go on the clock at 17th overall in June at the draft.
As for the Pistons’ second-rounder from the Toronto Raptors, that pick will go on the clock at 37th overall.
This offseason will be quite different for the Cade Cunningham-led Pistons. Since they closed the book on the Blake Griffin era, Detroit has been stuck in a rebuild, missing the playoffs and playing for favorable lottery odds.
Four times since 2021, the Pistons had a top-five pick. Over those years, they landed Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland. Fortunately, those players remain in the mix and seem to have a bright future in the league.
After the upcoming playoff run, the Pistons will start focusing on recruiting prospects for the second round. This past draft, the Pistons made a trade to acquire the versatile forward Bobi Klintman in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Assuming they keep their pick, Detroit could be looking to acquire another developmental prospect to split time between the G League and the main roster once again.