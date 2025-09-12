Where Did Pistons Big Man Land in Latest NBA Center Rankings?
During the summer of 2022, the Detroit Pistons nabbed a pair of young talents to add to their young core. A few weeks after drafting Jaden Ivey fifth overall, the front office traded for big man Jalen Duren.
Since entering the league, Duren has been a nightly double-double threat. Through his first three seasons, he's averaged double-digit points and rebounds on two occasions.
Despite his offensive limitations, Duren has slowly become a core piece for the Pistons. With his high-level athleticism, he fits the up-tempo style Detroit likes to play. It also makes him a good partner for Cade Cunningham in the pick-and-roll as a constant lob threat.
Duren is coming off his age 22 season where he averaged 11.8 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and a career-high 2.7 APG.
A little over a month before the 2026 campaign gets underway, the people at HoopsHype decided to compile a ranking of the top centers in the NBA. Duren found himself in the latter half of the list, slotting in at No. 17.
Some of the players ranked just ahead of the Pistons' big man were Isaiah Hartenstein, Naz Reid, and Kristaps Porzingis.
"Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren possesses a ridiculous mix of size, strength, length (7-foot-5 wingspan) and explosiveness, at times looking like a modern-day Alonzo Mourning, just without any of the shooting ability or post-up game," wrote Frank Urbina. "With modern star centers expected to do so much outside scoring, ball-handling and playmaking, do we think Duren can reach that All-NBA level strata? Probably not, and if it does happen, it won’t be for a while."
If Duren is going to climb this list, he is going to need to become more of an all-around talent. While there was a brief stretch where it looked like the big man was fading away, that is no longer the case. The modern era has seen numerous high-skilled centers that are doing things that have never been done before at the position.
Since taking over as head coach of the Pistons, J.B. Bickerstaff has touched on wanting to un-tap more of Duren's potential. One key area he touches on a lot is his playmaking. If the young big man is able to become more of a threat as a playmaker, it would open up a lot more for him on the offensive end.
In the meantime, Duren will continue striving to provide reliable two-way play for the Pistons in the frontcourt.