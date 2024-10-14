Will Pistons’ Tobias Harris Face Golden State Warriors on Sunday?
Friday marked a big game for the Detroit Pistons this preseason. It was the official debut of Tobias Harris’s second run in a Pistons uniform.
As Detroit paid a visit to the Phoenix Suns for a preseason rematch, Harris was healthy and active after a bout with a COVID-related illness.
Will the trend continue for Harris against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday?
Fortunately for Detroit, they'll get another look at the veteran forward as he's been announced as a starter for the second-straight game.
It’s safe to say Harris impressed the Pistons in his first outing back with the team. He appeared in three quarters, picking up over 25 minutes of playing time. From the field, the veteran forward was efficient by knocking down eight of his 13 shots.
By making two shots from beyond the arc, and going 4-5 from the charity stripe, Harris scored 22 points. He trailed only Cade Cunningham in the scoring department for his team.
Beyond scoring, Harris totaled five rebounds and three assists. Defensively, he had two steals and blocked a shot. He would finish the night as a plus-19 on the court as the Pistons dominated the Suns.
When Detroit entered the 2024 offseason, many reports suggested they had eyes on Harris. Coming off of a long tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, it was clear Harris was likely to part ways with the organization that signed him long-term in 2019.
The Pistons desired Harris’ services due to his consistent shooting, experience, and vocal leadership. While the Pistons might not be viewed as an Eastern Conference contender, they hope Harris helps them take a big step forward as they are coming off of a 14-win season.
One preseason game won’t be enough to declare Harris a great signing, but his second journey in Detroit is off to a great start.
