3 Things That Will Determine Pistons Game 5 Fate vs. Cavaliers

After taking a second-half beating on Monday night, the Detroit Pistons return home to the Motor City to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a pivotal Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Little Caesars Arena

With the series tied 2-2, the Pistons are looking to reignite the dominance they displayed down the stretch in the first two games at LCA and shift the momentum back in their hands.

The road team has yet to win a game in this series, and the Cavaliers stealing a win at LCA could very well damage the Pistons' chances of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2008, as all the momentum would be with Cleveland heading back to their home court for Game 6.

Here are three things to watch for in Wednesday night’s Game 5 matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers.

Will Cade Cunningham’s Turnover Struggles Continue?

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While Pistons franchise star Cade Cunningham continues to lead Detroit through the postseason, it's his turnover struggles that have become a major concern. During the two road games in Cleveland, Cunningham recorded a combined 13 turnovers.

His three consecutive turnovers down the stretch in the Pistons Game 3 loss to the Cavaliers were among the key reasons why Detroit fell short of taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. Through 11 playoff games, Cunningham has recorded 63 total turnovers.

If the Pistons hope to advance past the Cavaliers and even further in the NBA playoffs, Cunningham must cut down on the turnovers.

Can Donovan Mitchell and James Harden Continue Their Success?

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is interviewed after game three against the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After struggling in the first two games in Detroit, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden capitalized in key moments in front of their home crowd to help the Cavaliers tie the series against the Pistons.

Harden, who took his shots of criticism for how he performed to start the series against the Pistons, helped the Cavaliers clinch Game 3, and Mitchell’s second-half performance in Game 4 was historic.

In the Cavaliers' 112-103 Game 4 home win against the Pistons, 39 of Mitchell’s 43 points came in the second half. Mitchell's 39 points in the second half tied an NBA playoff record for most points scored in a half.

Mitchell’s performance in the second half helped the Cavaliers to begin the third quarter on a 22-0 scoring run, and it’ll be intriguing to see how both he and Harden build off their performances on the road against the Pistons in Game 5.

Can Jalen Duren Finally Breakthrough?

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

For the way that Jalen Duren has performed throughout the playoffs, the Pistons are very fortunate that their season is still alive. Watching Duren play throughout the playoffs has been frustrating for Pistons fans, and his struggles continued in Game 4.

In the recent loss to the Cavaliers, Duren scored eight points and had four turnovers. The only play that left Pistons fans rolling their eyes was when Duren wasn’t even ready for a wide-open pass from Cunningham.

Despite his struggles, Duren is likely to still earn starting minutes over Paul Reed, who has been productive off the bench for the Pistons, combining for 26 points. Duren has the potential to break out, but will a pivotal Game 5 against the Cavaliers finally be the moment it happens?