2 Tactical Changes Detroit Pistons Should Make Next Season

The Detroit Pistons enter the 2026-27 NBA season in pursuit of their first NBA championship since 2004. After one of their best seasons in recent memory, the Pistons finished at 60-22 overall and secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference; Detroit looks to take the next step toward an NBA title.

The Pistons saw their championship dreams cut short by their bitter division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, losing in a thrilling seven-game series. After an offseason viewed with mixed feelings from the Pistons faithful, Detroit needs to make tactical changes to win the title. Here’s a look at those two tactical changes as we’re a little over one month out from the Pistons' season opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena.

Utilize Three-Point Shooting

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For any NBA team to win a championship, the key is great shooting, especially from beyond the arc. Last season, the Pistons didn’t have that, and it showed, as they were among the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA.

This offseason, improving their three-point shooting was a major focus on general manager Trajan Langdon’s agenda as he added three players who shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc last season: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince, and Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins.

Joe is considered the best three-point shooter that the Pistons added this offseason, as, similar to their best player from beyond the arc, Duncan Robinson, both players excel at the three-point catch-and-shoot, which are qualities they look to bring to the Pistons roster this season.

Throughout the regular season and potentially in the postseason, it’s crucial for the Pistons to improve their three-point shooting, as it’s among the biggest keys to Detroit taking a step forward and reaching the NBA Finals.

Create Floor Spacing For Cade Cunningham

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Floor spacing is another crucial tactical change that the Pistons must adjust as they approach the 2026-27 season. One way the Pistons need to address this is how much time Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson share the court. Last season, when they were on the floor together, especially in the postseason, the Pistons had among the worst offensive efficiency in the NBA.

Having Duren and Thompson on the court at the same time eliminates the Pistons' ability to space the floor, which their star Cade Cunningham needs. Entering his third season as the Pistons' coach, J.B. Bickerstaff looks to get creative with different lineups and rotations.