The Pistons Lineup They Should Use More Next Season (And One To Avoid)

There are some intriguing lineups that the Detroit Pistons can utilize ahead of the new NBA season, with different styles of play compared to last season.

With the new additions, such as John Collins, Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Joe joining Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and potentially Jalen Duren, despite a stalemate over the latter’s contract, the starting five and rotation are already going to be different.

This means more spacing and the possibility of transition basketball, which could lead to the new players adjusting if J.B. Bickerstaff gets the balance right.

Jalen Duren is still a question mark, but he would be pivotal in this lineup

The Pistons’ potential starting five would look very different from last season, with their main weakness becoming a strength thanks to Collins' arrival.

However, Detroit’s strongest lineup is centered around whether or not Duren officially returns.

Cunningham leads the way, alongside Robinson and Thompson, with Collins sliding into the power forward role with Duren completing the starting five.

The introduction of Collins gives Cunningham the high-level pick-and-pop threat and roll gravity he’s been missing. Robinson keeps defenses honest on the perimeter, opening the floor for Thompson to attack the rim while wreaking havoc defensively.

That perimeter threat will be different and key to the Pistons’ success this season. Defense will always be their hallmark, but they can now add another weapon to their arsenal, with Joe the main shooting option off the bench.

Pairing multiple three-point threats is an issue

While having two or three three-point threats is a good thing, having them on the floor at the same time leaves the Pistons vulnerable, giving them less space to focus on any particular sets.

It will make life easier for opposing defenses, and it will affect how Cunningham would play as well, especially as the offence runs through him.

Given the previous limitations in half-court execution, relying on low-percentage perimeter lineups can disrupt offensive rhythm. Maintaining effective spacing should remain a priority, even when seeking to create defensive pressure.

Having Cunningham, Robinson, and Joe on the floor, along with Thompson and Duren, would be less effective and would put more on Cunningham's plate.

The biggest question for the Pistons next season is whether their reshuffled roster can keep them atop the Eastern Conference.

Shooting has been a longstanding weakness in Detroit, and the front office made it a priority this offseason. Will those additions be enough to help the Pistons replicate - or at least come close to - the 60 wins they recorded a season ago?