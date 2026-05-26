3 Biggest Questions Facing Detroit Pistons This Offseason

Watching the Cleveland Cavaliers get swept in dominating fashion by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals made many Pistons fans wonder what could’ve been if they hadn’t fallen short in the previous round at the hands of their bitter division rival.

The Pistons dominated the Knicks during the regular season, and many argue they could’ve given the Knicks a better series. Unfortunately, we’ll never know how a potential Knicks-Pistons Eastern Conference Finals series would’ve turned out.

The one thing the Pistons can control is the moves that they take this offseason to reach the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond next season. Ahead of what many Pistons fans view as a pivotal offseason for general manager Trajan Langdon, here are the three biggest questions that the Pistons face.

Will Pistons Make a Blockbuster Trade?

One of the biggest needs that Pistons fans want Langdon to pursue this offseason is acquiring a co-star for Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons hope to win an NBA championship next season, providing Cunningham with a co-star is one of the biggest keys to accomplishing that goal.

Several potential players would be considered great fits to play alongside Cunningham, including Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Michael Porter Jr. (Brooklyn Nets), and Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans).

Kawhi Leonard is also a player that the Pistons could potentially consider adding this offseason. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Pistons are expected to contact the Los Angeles Clippers about Leonard’s availability in a potential trade this offseason.

The Detroit Pistons are expected to inquire about Kawhi Leonard’s availability via trade this Summer, per @BrettSiegelNBA



(h/t @APH00PS) pic.twitter.com/MtrQCsRO7x — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 25, 2026

Regardless of who the Pistons sign, not providing Cunningham with a co-star would be an irresponsible move for Detroit this offseason, as it's what they need to make a run at an NBA championship.

How Will Pistons Address Three-Point Struggles?

The Pistons' struggles from three-point range also held Detroit back from making a run at an NBA championship this season. During the regular season, the Pistons ranked near the bottom of the Eastern Conference in three-point shooting percentage, a weakness that caught up to them in the playoffs.

While Duncan Robinson provided some consistency from beyond the arc for the Pistons during the regular season and postseason, Detroit would benefit from adding a couple more three-point shooters alongside Cunningham, whether that be in free agency or the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

What Will Pistons Do With No. 21 Overall Pick?

After not owning a first-round pick last season, the Pistons this offseason hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and there are questions about what Detroit will do with that selection. The Pistons could make a bold move to trade up, or they could stay put at No. 21 overall.

If the Pistons were to trade up, they could select Michigan Wolverines star Yaxel Lendenborg, who is a favorite among Detroit fans who also rep the maize and blue. At No. 21 overall, the Pistons could select Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz and Isaiah Evans from Duke, both of whom are efficient three-point shooters, which Detroit needs.