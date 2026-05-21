Detroit Pistons Big Board: Top Draft Options at No. 21

The Detroit Pistons will be in unfamiliar territory during the 2026 NBA Draft. Most of this decade, the Pistons have spent their time in the lottery, but after the success of the last two years, Detroit will be selecting later in the first round.

The Pistons didn’t own a first-round pick last year. This time around, following their Eastern Conference Semifinals exit in seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons will select at No. 21 overall in the draft.

After exceeding expectations this season, finishing with 60 regular-season wins and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons look to take a step forward and win an NBA championship. Several late-round prospects would be considered great fits for Detroit. Here are the three players the Pistons should consider selecting at No. 21 overall.

Isaiah Evans, Guard, Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after a basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Three-point shooting was among the major concerns for the Pistons this season, and heading into the offseason, it is an issue that Detroit looks to address. Efficient three-point shooting is one of the key needs to winning an NBA championship, and that is something the Pistons currently don’t possess.

Selecting Duke guard Isaiah Evans with the No. 21 overall pick in the draft could improve the Pistons' shooting from beyond the arc. In addition to averaging 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this past season for the Blue Devils, Evans was an efficient three-point shooter in his two years at Duke, shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Another reliable three-point shooter the Pistons could put alongside star Cade Cunningham is guard Bennett Stirtz from the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last season with the Hawkeyes, Stirtz averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Stirtz was a reliable shooter, shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range last season for the Hawkeyes. With his consistency as a scorer, Stirtz could develop into a key piece that the Pistons could bring off the bench next season.

Morez Johnson Jr., Forward, Michigan

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) speaks to the media after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Howard Bison at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Pistons could also look to update their depth at forward this offseason. Morez Johnson Jr. from the national champion Michigan Wolverines would be a selection in the draft that many Detroit fans would love, especially those who proudly rep the maize and blue.

Johnson was a critical piece to Michigan’s national championship team, averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. With the Pistons having several key big men, selecting Johnson will add to that depth. His efficient shooting percentage and ability to improve his floor spacing could be a valuable addition to Detroit.