2 Changes Detroit Pistons Will Make This Offseason After Game 7 Loss

It’s been two days since the Detroit Pistons season came to an end against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Little Caesars Arena. With the devastating loss to end their season fully behind them, the Pistons now shift their attention to the offseason.

The Pistons 125-94 Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers was a reality check for a Detroit team that, while exceeding expectations by earning 60 regular-season wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, has flaws that were exploited in the postseason.

Entering the offseason, Pistons fans hope that general manager Trajan Langdon learns his lesson of not making a move at the trade deadline and has a productive offseason to help put Detroit in the best position to win an NBA championship next season. Here are the changes that the Pistons need to make this offseason.

Giving Cade Cunningham a Co-Star

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the many weaknesses revealed during the Pistons' playoff run was their lack of a co-star next to their franchise leader, Cade Cunningham. During the regular season, Jalen Duren had the opportunity to be that second option for Cunningham, and at times, he looked like he could be. However, Duren’s struggles during the postseason proved that Detroit needs another reliable second option alongside Cunningham.

Entering the offseason, there are several names the Pistons could chase, but only time will tell if they actually make a move to address fans' concerns. Potential candidates that Pistons could acquire include Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Michael Porter Jr. (Brooklyn Nets), and Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans).

The addition of any of those three would help the Pistons take a step forward next season in making the NBA Finals and winning a championship. All three players are on struggling teams in the midst of a rebuild, and acquiring them in a trade would require giving away key depth pieces, but it would be worth it in the Pistons pursuit of a championship.

If the Pistons decide to make a trade for one of the three, one of the biggest questions is who they send away.

Improvement of Three-Point Shooting

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons' lack of three-point shooting this season caught up to them in the playoffs, and it is another issue that the team needs to address heading into the offseason. Efficient three-point shooting is one of the biggest keys to winning an NBA championship, and that’s something the Pistons don’t currently have.

Aside from Duncan Robinson, the Pistons don’t have reliable three-point shooters. The Pistons thought they had that with the addition of Kevin Huerter from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline when they traded away Jaden Ivey, but that experiment failed, and he is likely on his way out during the offseason.