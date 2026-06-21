3 Isaiah Stewart Trade Packages That Would Make Sense for Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have put Isaiah Stewart on the trade block with multiple offers swirling around the ever-changing rumor mill.

Several teams would benefit from having Stewart, who averaged 10 points, five rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season, on a solid 55% from the floor. However, despite linking up well with Jalen Duren, Stewart earning a total of $30 million over the next two years simply doesn’t fit with their future outlook.

Stewart has been linked to the blockbuster three-team trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo; however, if we set that aside, who else could use his talents ahead of the upcoming season?

Stewart embracing the north?

A possible swap involving the Toronto Raptors could be on the cards. The Raptors have been desperate for frontcourt depth, and the Pistons could definitely use more playmaking and shooting options on their roster.

For Detroit, trading Stewart for youngsters Gradey Dick and Jamal Shead makes perfect sense, with the Pistons able to mould them into backups for Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

While Shead provided relief for Immanuel Quickley, Dick fell out of the rotation and will be eager for a second chance in the Motor City.

Bringing a much-needed wing player to Detroit, via Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers could bring a talented wing player to Detroit in the shape of Max Strus, whose presence would really help the Pistons.

What they’re short on is two-way wings who can ease the pressure off their stars, and Strus can fit perfectly into that gaping hole.

Beyond his floor-spacing ability, he can also create offense by attacking closeouts, addressing another area where Detroit has struggled.

Look no further than their playoff meeting, which the Cavs won with Strus averaging around 10 points per game in the series, capped with a 20-point showing off the bench in Game 5 that helped swing momentum in the Cavaliers' favor.

Stewart’s salary and defense helps Denver

One issue that plagued the Denver Nuggets this season was their rim protection, and defense in the paint.

With Stewart, who posted just under two blocks per game last season, his defensive style would really help the Nuggets, but he would be in a similar position to the one he is currently in Detroit: A backup to Nikola Jokic.

Why does this move make sense for both parties? Well, look no further than the money involved. If Denver shipped Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun, who are both on the trade block, it would save the Nuggets money and give Detroit two strong players with championship pedigree.

Stewart is under contract for $15 million in 2026-27, with a team option for the same amount in 2027-28, bringing his total value to $30 million. Johnson's set to make $23 million, and Braun's is on $21.5 million. This works better for Denver than it would for the Pistons, but having Johnson and Braun only boosts Detroit's championship credentials.