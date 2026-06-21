Don’t Be Surprised if These Pistons Players Get Traded With Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart could soon be on the move after being placed on the trade block. Three NBA teams have expressed interest in acquiring Stewart, including the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and San Antonio Spurs.

While these are the three teams interested in acquiring the Pistons defender, Stewart could land on a different team as Detroit remains involved in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, a top target among fans.

If traded, Stewart likely won’t be the only Pistons player involved in a potential blockbuster deal. Here are three players that could be traded alongside Stewart in a trade this offseason.

Ron Holland II

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles up court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Pistons 2024 No. 5 overall pick, forward Ron Holland II, is one of those key Pistons players who could be traded away in a deal this offseason. While Holland has made promising strides in his first two seasons with the Pistons, he’s a player that Detroit can afford to give up in exchange for a piece that can help them win a championship.

During the 2025-26 NBA regular season, Holland averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. In the postseason, the Pistons fell in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Holland rarely saw game action, averaging 1.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.1 assists for Detroit.

Duncan Robinson

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

For the Pistons to acquire Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans, they’ll likely have to give up another key piece in addition to Stewart. One of those players could be Pistons guard Duncan Robinson. On a Pistons team that ranked near the bottom in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage, Robinson led Detroit in that category, shooting 41 percent from long range.

Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Pistons. While Robinson's shooting from three-point range is a quality that the Pistons need, it may be what Detroit needs to give up to acquire a player like Murphy this offseason.

Caris LeVert

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Pistons forward Caris LeVert is a player that many Pistons fans believe will be on a different roster next season. LeVert was one of the Pistons' notable signings last offseason, but this year, he could be a part of a trade package that helps Detroit acquire a co-star for Cade Cunningham.

This past season with the Pistons, LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.7 percent from the field.