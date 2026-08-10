Pros and Cons of Pistons Pursuing DeMar DeRozan in Free Agency

While the start of the 2026-27 NBA season is on the horizon, there is still time for the Detroit Pistons and general manager Trajan Langdon to make more moves in free agency this offseason. Whether they opt to go that route is ultimately up to Langdon, who has taken heat from the Pistons faithful for not being more aggressive this offseason.

That decision, however, likely depends on what the Pistons do with star center Jalen Duren, who, as a restricted free agent, has yet to agree to a contract offer with Detroit. One available free agent still on the market this offseason is former Sacramento Kings veteran guard DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings released the six-time NBA All-Star following a 2025-26 season in which he led Sacramento in scoring, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. While unlikely to happen, the Pistons could still land DeRozan this offseason. Here are the pros and cons of acquiring the veteran guard before the start of the season.

Pros: More Shooting Support For Cade Cunningham

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Pistons still lack that co-star for Cade Cunningham, they have surrounded their franchise star with shooting support this offseason. Notable additions for the Pistons this offseason in trades included former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince.

Joe and Prince both shot over 40 percent from three point range last season, giving the Pistons the three-point shooting relief that they desperately need for next season. The Pistons also signed former Los Angeles Clippers big man John Collins, a versatile forward who could improve Detroit’s floor spacing alongside Cunningham.

Bringing in DeRozan would further improve the support around Cunningham. While his talents aren’t what they once were during his prime years with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan still shows flashes of his talent as a scorer, which could benefit Detroit next season, especially in an improved Eastern Conference.

DeRozan shot 49.7 percent from the field last season in the 77 games he played for the Kings squad, finishing tied for last place in the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz at 22-60 overall.

Cons: His Age

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the concerns when acquiring a player like DeRozan is his age. When the 2026-27 NBA season tips off in October, DeRozan will be entering his 18th year in the league and will likely be calling it a career soon.

That makes acquiring a player like DeRozan a short-term project for the Pistons. With their NBA championship window still realistically open in an improved Eastern Conference, the Pistons could be better served by acquiring a younger, talented piece at next season’s NBA trade deadline rather than opting to add a veteran like DeRozan.