3 Most Likely Detroit Pistons Draft Options at No. 21 Overall

The 2026 NBA Draft has finally arrived, and Detroit Pistons fans will soon find out who the franchise takes with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round.

The Pistons first-round selection at No. 21 overall is their only pick in the draft, and Detroit looks to take advantage of picking a quality player that can make an impact for their team next season as they pursue an NBA championship.

With several prospects on Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon’s radar, here are three players that Detroit is most likely to select at No. 21 overall, its first pick outside of the lottery since 2019.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa Hawkeyes

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A top target among many Pistons fans who happen to be passionate viewers of the Big Ten conference, Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz is a top target for the Pistons at No. 21 overall. One of the main reasons is his three-point shooting.

The Pistons approach the offseason looking to improve their three-point shooting struggles, and selecting Stirtz at No. 21 overall can help Detroit in that category. Last season with the Hawkeyes, in addition to being a top leader for an Iowa team that made a memorable run to the Elite Eight, Stirtz averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

As for where he’ll fit with the Pistons if selected at No. 21 overall, Stirtz could prove to be a valuable option off the bench that can help Detroit’s offense score consistently.

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama Crimson Tide

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) controls the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. was one of the most electrifying players in college basketball last season. For a Crimson Tide team that made yet another appearance in the Big Ten, Philon Jr. averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting a consistent 50.1 percent from the field.

His scoring and consistency are talents that any NBA team would love to have, and the Pistons could be the ones that land him at No. 21 overall. Philon’s ability to drive past defenders is a quality that the Pistons will benefit from adding in the draft.

Allen Graves, Santa Clara

March 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) celebrates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Another talented three-point shooter on the Pistons, Santa Clara Broncos guard Allen Graves, would be considered a good selection for Detroit at No. 21 overall. Last season, Santa Clara fell in an overtime heartbreaker to the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 41.3 percent from three-point range.

Not only will Graves look to improve the Pistons' three-point shooting struggles, but he’ll aim to have the same success as Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams and Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, two players who played their collegiate ball at Santa Clara.