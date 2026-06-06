Detroit Pistons NBA Draft Big Board: Top Targets and Dream Trade Scenarios

The Detroit Pistons are set to select at No. 21 overall in the NBA Draft, and several prospects could help the franchise take a step forward after a 60-win 2025-26 regular season. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Pistons will be selecting outside of the lottery in the first round of the draft.

With the draft less than three weeks out, here are a few players that the Pistons could consider selecting in the first round:

Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz could be one of the Pistons top options at No. 21 overall in the draft. With the Pistons looking to improve their three-point shooting, Stirtz is a player that the Pistons could consider drafting for that very reason.

Last season with the Hawkeyes, Stirtz was a very efficient three-point shooter and played a critical role in guiding Iowa to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1987. Stirtz averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

If the Pistons choose to select Stirtz at No. 21 overall, the former Hawkeyes guard has the potential to develop into a key depth piece that Detroit can utilize off the bench and help to improve their three-point shooting.

Isaiah Evans, Guard, Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after a basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Another guard that the Pistons could take at No. 21 overall is Isaiah Evans from the Duke Blue Devils. Evans enters the draft known for being an efficient scorer, especially from three-point range.

Last season with the Blue Devils, Evans averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range. What makes Evans one of the top prospects in the draft is the impact that he has on the defensive end.

For a Pistons team that prides itself on being one of the most physical and best defensive squads in the NBA, having a player like Evans, who can shoot the three and play defense, could go a long way in the Pistons' improvement next season.

Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie enters the NBA Draft, coming off a 2025-26 college basketball season, in which he averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Okorie excels at getting down the court at a fast pace, and if selected by the Pistons, he’ll benefit with a Detroit team that excels in transition, especially off turnovers. Last season, the Pistons were among the best teams in the NBA in scoring off turnovers, a trend they hope to build on next year.

Draft Day Dream Trade Scenario

Michigan Wolverines player Yaxel Lendeborg speaks during a celebration honoring the team’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While unlikely to happen, many fans would love it if the Pistons traded up in the draft to select Michigan Wolverines star forward Yaxel Lendeborg. A projected lottery pick less than three weeks out from the draft, Lendeborg, despite entering the league at 24 years old, has the opportunity to make an immediate impact as a rookie.

Lendeborg has a great shooting upside and is known for physicality on defense. He is just the type of player that the Pistons are looking for, as they pride themselves on being one of the most physical teams in the NBA.

The question is: what would it take for the Pistons to trade up and acquire Yaxel? The Pistons would likely need to give away one of their next six first-round picks and potentially a role player or two on the roster.