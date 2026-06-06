Detroit Pistons NBA Draft Big Board: Top Targets and Dream Trade Scenarios
The Detroit Pistons are set to select at No. 21 overall in the NBA Draft, and several prospects could help the franchise take a step forward after a 60-win 2025-26 regular season. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Pistons will be selecting outside of the lottery in the first round of the draft.
With the draft less than three weeks out, here are a few players that the Pistons could consider selecting in the first round:
Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz could be one of the Pistons top options at No. 21 overall in the draft. With the Pistons looking to improve their three-point shooting, Stirtz is a player that the Pistons could consider drafting for that very reason.
Last season with the Hawkeyes, Stirtz was a very efficient three-point shooter and played a critical role in guiding Iowa to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1987. Stirtz averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.
If the Pistons choose to select Stirtz at No. 21 overall, the former Hawkeyes guard has the potential to develop into a key depth piece that Detroit can utilize off the bench and help to improve their three-point shooting.
Isaiah Evans, Guard, Duke
Another guard that the Pistons could take at No. 21 overall is Isaiah Evans from the Duke Blue Devils. Evans enters the draft known for being an efficient scorer, especially from three-point range.
Last season with the Blue Devils, Evans averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range. What makes Evans one of the top prospects in the draft is the impact that he has on the defensive end.
For a Pistons team that prides itself on being one of the most physical and best defensive squads in the NBA, having a player like Evans, who can shoot the three and play defense, could go a long way in the Pistons' improvement next season.
Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford
Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie enters the NBA Draft, coming off a 2025-26 college basketball season, in which he averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
Okorie excels at getting down the court at a fast pace, and if selected by the Pistons, he’ll benefit with a Detroit team that excels in transition, especially off turnovers. Last season, the Pistons were among the best teams in the NBA in scoring off turnovers, a trend they hope to build on next year.
Draft Day Dream Trade Scenario
While unlikely to happen, many fans would love it if the Pistons traded up in the draft to select Michigan Wolverines star forward Yaxel Lendeborg. A projected lottery pick less than three weeks out from the draft, Lendeborg, despite entering the league at 24 years old, has the opportunity to make an immediate impact as a rookie.
Lendeborg has a great shooting upside and is known for physicality on defense. He is just the type of player that the Pistons are looking for, as they pride themselves on being one of the most physical teams in the NBA.
The question is: what would it take for the Pistons to trade up and acquire Yaxel? The Pistons would likely need to give away one of their next six first-round picks and potentially a role player or two on the roster.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17