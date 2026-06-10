Detroit Pistons Mock Draft: Pistons Get Much Needed Three Point Shooting Support

After a 2025-26 regular season in which the Detroit Pistons ranked near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting percentage, the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft presents the Pistons with the perfect opportunity to strengthen that struggle as they look to make their case as a championship contender next year.

The NBA Draft is set to take place from June 23-24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and for the first time since 2019, the Pistons are set to draft outside the lottery at No. 21 overall.

Here’s a look at what the Pistons will do at No. 21 overall as they don't have a second-round pick this year.

No. 21 Pick: Pistons Select Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Knowing that they need to address their three-point shooting struggles this offseason to make a run at an NBA championship, the Pistons will have plenty of talented shooters to choose from when they are on the clock at No. 21 overall.

With that pick, the Pistons will select Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz, a talented three-point shooter who has the potential to play a role as a key shooter off the bench for Detroit. This past season, the Hawkeyes guard was a top scorer for an Iowa squad that made its first Elite 8 appearance since 1987.

Last season with the Hawkeyes, Stirtz averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds. During his college career, Stirtz also spent one season with the Drake Bulldogs, where he developed into an efficient three-point shooter, shooting over 35 percent from beyond the arc.

What Stirtz Could Bring to the Pistons

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In addition to his efficient three-point shooting, Stirtz, last season with Iowa, excelled at his decision-making and playmaking. As the Hawkeyes floor general, Stirtz commanded Iowa’s offense and excelled at taking care of basketball. For a Pistons team that averaged 15.2 turnovers per game last season, Stirtz is the player they need.

During their postseason run, turnovers were one of the key factors in the Pistons falling short to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the No. 1 seed. The series was capped off by the Pistons getting blown out 125-94 on their home court in Game 7, a disappointing end to what was considered a remarkable season.

Turnovers were especially an issue for their star Cade Cunningham, who, during the playoffs, committed six or more turnovers in seven of their 14 postseason matchups against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. Bringing in a player like Stirtz could take pressure off Cunningham and help him commit fewer turnovers, especially when the two share the floor.