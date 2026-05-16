3 Reasons Why Pistons Were Able To Force Game 7 vs. Cavaliers

On the brink of elimination in a hostile road environment at Rocket Arena, the Detroit Pistons forced a Game 7 back in the Motor City with an impressive 115-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

The Game 6 win for the Pistons, which featured a dominating second-half performance, improved their record in elimination games to 4-0 this postseason. In what is bound to be an energetic environment at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night for Game 7, the Pistons look to advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2008 in front of their home fans and complete another series comeback this postseason.

With Game 6 in the books, here’s a breakdown of the key reasons why the Pistons were able to force a Game 7 against the Cavaliers.

Pistons Team Chemistry

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After a lackluster team effort in their 117-113 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5, the Pistons, with their season on the line, were desperate for players other than their star Cade Cunningham to step up. The Pistons responded in Game 6 with just that.

In addition to Cunningham leading the Pistons with 21 points, eight assists, and two rebounds, three other Detroit starters in Game 6 scored in double figures: Jalen Duren (15 points), Daniss Jenkins (15 points), and Ausar Thompson (10 points).

Jalen Duren’s 15 points and 11 rebounds were an encouraging sign for the Pistons' big man, who has struggled throughout the postseason. Jenkins again stepped up in his second career playoff start and looks to continue to make an impact heading into Game 7.

Pistons Bench Production

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pistons' bench outplayed the Cavaliers in Game 6, setting the tone for Detroit’s strong second-half start against Cleveland. The Pistons outscored the Cavaliers 48-19 with bench points in Game 6.

Duncan Robinson scored 14 points in his return from lower back soreness that kept him out for Game 5, and Paul Reed added 17 points, a new playoff high. It was the fourth consecutive game in which Reed scored in double figures, as he continued to prove to be a crucial piece off the bench for the Pistons.

Marcus Sasser and Caris LeVert also stepped up in key moments throughout the second half in Game 6 against the Cavaliers. Bench production could be one of the biggest keys heading into Game 7, and the Pistons look to build off their impressive performance from Game 6.

Defense Against Donovan Mitchell and James Harden

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pistons shut down both Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in Game 6, which was exactly what they needed to do to force a Game 7. Despite fouling out in Game 6, Ausar Thompson was phenomenal on the defensive end. In addition to his highlight plays, Thompson recorded four steals and one block.

The Pistons' defense forced Harden to commit eight turnovers in Game 6, five of which came in the first half. Mitchell also struggled, scoring 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-20 shooting from the field. When the Cavaliers needed a momentum shift in the second half, Mitchell didn’t have an impact, scoring five points.