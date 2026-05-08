Pistons Player Grades: Cade Cunningham, Dannis Jenkins Performance in Game 2

The Detroit Pistons electrified the Little Caesars Arena with a 107-97 win to take the 2-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Detroit fired on all cylinders in the first half and it wasn't until the opening minutes of the fourth quarter that the Cavaliers momentarily took an 81-79 lead.

Detroit immediately countered that and completely locked back in as they closed on a dominant run to protect home court.

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With the second win of the series secured, let’s look at the Pistons’ player grades.

Cade Cunningham: A+

Cunningham was the lead specialist again, finishing with 25 points, ten assists, and three rebounds. The All-Star’s overall performance got Detroit exactly where it needed to be, and kept the Pistons firmly in control down the stretch.

Tobias Harris: A-

The veteran showed his effectiveness through his mid-range game, post scoring, and timely off-ball cuts. He gave Detroit another option when Cleveland overloaded Cunningham. Harris had 21 points, and defensively, was anticipating the ball that also gave him two steals and two blocks that came in crucial possessions when Cleveland tried to get something going.

Jalen Duren: B+

Offensively, Duren wasn’t featured heavily as a scorer, finishing with eight points. However, setting strong screens and being present in the interior allowed for clear driving lanes for Detroit’s guards. He also collected ten rebounds, limiting Cleveland’s second-chance opportunities.

Duncan Robinson: A-

Duncan Robinson had one of his most impactful shooting performances of the postseason, knocking down five three-pointers, and concluded with a total of 17 points. His efforts contributed to a 55.6 percentage beyond the arc as a team. Beyond scoring, he had a better night defensively as well with 3 steals.

Ausar Thompson: B+

Cleveland rarely found comfort when Thompson was involved in the action on the defensive end. Despite being in foul trouble, his energy never declined. He had 10 points, seven rebounds, and two steals.

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) celebrates a three-point basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Daniss Jenkins: A-

Daniss Jenkins’ performance is highlighted by a buzzer-beating three to close the third quarter that extended Detroit’s lead from one to four, that swung momentum back before entering the final quarter. Jenkins recorded 14 points and six rebounds, and really took care of the basketball and did not commit any turnovers.

Ron Holland: C

Although Holland provided energy off the bench with a steal and a block, he struggled offensively and went 0-of-3 from the field.

Caris LeVert: B+

LeVert finished with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three point range, providing spacing in the short time that he was on the floor.

The Pistons will look to sustain their high momentum, as they head to the Rocket Arena for Game 3. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. EST on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock and YouTube TV.