5 Most Difficult Games on Detroit Pistons 2026-27 Schedule

The Detroit Pistons’ 2026-27 regular season schedule is officially set, with last year's Eastern Conference number one seed looking to build on a fantastic 60-win season, where they narrowly fell short to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

This year's offseason has been entertaining, to say the least, and has only added to the level of competition in front of the Pistons.

So with that being said, here are the five most difficult fixtures for Detroit.

Oct. 25: vs Philadelphia 76ers

Nov 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for dunk against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons travel to Philadelphia in the third game of the regular season. In the 76ers, they face a team who have headlined the NBA offseason - pairing Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid up with Jaylen Brown and LeBron James.

Chemistry will likely be a work in progress for the hosts, but the chance to defeat last year's number one Eastern Conference seed will no doubt be an opportunity that Nick Nurse and co will relish.

Detroit have the defence to halt this Philadelphia offence in spells, but if they are unable to knock down their shots, this game could turn pretty ugly at the Wells Fargo Center.

Oct. 27: vs New York Knicks

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second half during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shortly after their travels to Philadelphia, the Pistons will be on the road once again to take on the 2026 NBA Champions, the New York Knicks.

Another huge opportunity for Detroit to send a statement out in the East, but also a big challenge for Bickerstaff’s group.

The Pistons matchup pretty well with the Champs, with both sides combining a star point-guard with excellent perimeter wing-defence.

The difference between the two, though, could well be Karl-Anthony Towns. Off the back of a stellar finals run, Towns has established himself as one of the best centres in the league and is entering his prime years.

Towns shot 55% from the field in the playoffs, including 46% from three. His ability to hurt teams in both the paint and the perimeter makes him a dangerous threat to any opponent, and assuming he extends his time in Detroit, Jalen Duren will have to be at his best here.

Nov. 17: vs San Antonio Spurs

Mar 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From one of the league’s best centers to arguably the league’s best center, the Pistons will meet the fourth-year phenomenon, Victor Wembanyama, in a mid-November clash at the Frost Bank Center.

Coming off their first NBA Western Conference title under Mitch Johnson, the aim for the Spurs this year is simple: to go all the way this time.

This matchup will see Tobias Harris take on his former team. Harris, who was a key contributor in last season's resurgence under Bickerstaff, signed a two-year $30.84 million fully guaranteed contract with San Antonio in the offseason and will add experience and three-level scoring to an already dangerous Spurs offense.

This contest is also the first game of a back-to-back, with rotations likely to look a little different with a match in New Orleans awaiting them the following night.

Dec. 22: vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we near the Christmas Day special, Detroit travel to Oklahoma, where they take on the 2025 champions - led by back-to-back MVP winner, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The cost-cutting departures of Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins open up opportunities for other players in the Thunder rotation, with Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain looking to have standout regular seasons.

Detroit’s ability to handle OKC’s pressure will be crucial, with fast break points off turnovers being a huge strength under Mark Daigneault.

Expect a high-octane game with both teams being known for their athleticism and defense. The Pistons will need to pay close attention to Gilgeous-Alexander and put Cunningham in positions offensively where he can isolate Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.

Mar. 22: vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Jan 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes to the basket on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finally, one of Detroit’s toughest games comes at the back end of the campaign, as they travel to Minnesota in what could be a big match as we near the conclusion of the season.

In Anthony Edwards, Minnesota have one of the faces of the league. Now, in what was one of the league’s biggest offseason moves, the Timberwolves acquired LaMelo Ball from Charlotte to partner up with Edwards in the backcourt.

Ball adds much-needed creativity to Chris Finch’s offense, and can be a spark plug in the non-Edwards minutes. Although the Pistons need a different type of player than Ball, this is the sort of addition that players like Cunningham and Edwards need to elevate their championship aspirations, and Minnesota are now much stronger because of it.