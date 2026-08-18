Challenging Start to Detroit Pistons Schedule Presents Opportunity
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The Detroit Pistons are set to compete in an improved Eastern Conference during the 2026-27 NBA season. Coming off a season in which they finished with 60 wins and secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, it’ll be more difficult for the Pistons to return to the spot they were this past season.
The Pistons will be challenged from the opening tip of the season as they are scheduled to play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena. It won’t get any easier for the Pistons in the first five games of the season as, following their home opener against the Celtics, Detroit will hit the road for a three-game road trip that includes matchups with the Miami Heat (Oct. 23), Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 25), and New York Knicks (Oct. 27).
Following these three games, the Pistons will return home to the Motor City to face a Charlotte Hornets squad on Oct. 28, with whom they’ve had bad blood in the past. Having a difficult five-game stretch to start the season presents the perfect opportunity for the Pistons to show what they're made of and set the tone in an improved Eastern Conference.
Detroit Pistons Players Looking to Set Tone in First Five Games
While Cade Cunningham will lead the way, several of the Pistons' offseason additions will look to prove the value they can bring to Detroit. One of those additions is former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins.
Entering his 10th NBA season, Collins arrives in the Motor City, and the Pistons are his fourth franchise since getting selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
Collins is expected to be in the Pistons' starting lineup following Tobias Harris’ departure to the San Antonio Spurs this offseason. Collins is known for being a versatile forward, and his ability to be an effective floor spacer will benefit the Pistons' offense throughout the season, especially in the difficult five-game stretch to begin.
Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson Face Big Seasons
Two other players to watch for the Pistons to start the season will be Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson. Expectations are high for both entering the season, as Thompson looks to have more impact on the offensive end and Duren, amid his recent contract standstill with the franchise, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing postseason performance for the Pistons.
Look out for other Pistons newcomers including former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince, both of whom were acquired in trades this offseason to improve Detroit’s three-point shooting. How both of them perform to start the season could also set the tone for the Pistons as they look to earn a top seed in the Eastern Conference for a second consecutive season.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17