Challenging Start to Detroit Pistons Schedule Presents Opportunity

The Detroit Pistons are set to compete in an improved Eastern Conference during the 2026-27 NBA season. Coming off a season in which they finished with 60 wins and secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, it’ll be more difficult for the Pistons to return to the spot they were this past season.

The Pistons will be challenged from the opening tip of the season as they are scheduled to play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena. It won’t get any easier for the Pistons in the first five games of the season as, following their home opener against the Celtics, Detroit will hit the road for a three-game road trip that includes matchups with the Miami Heat (Oct. 23), Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 25), and New York Knicks (Oct. 27).

Following these three games, the Pistons will return home to the Motor City to face a Charlotte Hornets squad on Oct. 28, with whom they’ve had bad blood in the past. Having a difficult five-game stretch to start the season presents the perfect opportunity for the Pistons to show what they're made of and set the tone in an improved Eastern Conference.

Detroit Pistons Players Looking to Set Tone in First Five Games

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Cade Cunningham will lead the way, several of the Pistons' offseason additions will look to prove the value they can bring to Detroit. One of those additions is former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins.

Entering his 10th NBA season, Collins arrives in the Motor City, and the Pistons are his fourth franchise since getting selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Collins is expected to be in the Pistons' starting lineup following Tobias Harris’ departure to the San Antonio Spurs this offseason. Collins is known for being a versatile forward, and his ability to be an effective floor spacer will benefit the Pistons' offense throughout the season, especially in the difficult five-game stretch to begin.

Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson Face Big Seasons

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two other players to watch for the Pistons to start the season will be Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson. Expectations are high for both entering the season, as Thompson looks to have more impact on the offensive end and Duren, amid his recent contract standstill with the franchise, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing postseason performance for the Pistons.

Look out for other Pistons newcomers including former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince, both of whom were acquired in trades this offseason to improve Detroit’s three-point shooting. How both of them perform to start the season could also set the tone for the Pistons as they look to earn a top seed in the Eastern Conference for a second consecutive season.